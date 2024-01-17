Update on the state's no cash bail system

KANKAKEE — It has been more than three months since the SAFE-T Act’s no-cash bail was implemented in Illinois.

On Sept. 18, 2023, Illinois became the first state to eliminate all cash bail. It came under the Pretrial Fairness Act that is part of the SAFE-T Act as well an immense debate.

There have been some bumps and glitches, but Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic said everyone has been working hard.

“All parties involved: the judges, the jail, the clerks and the state’s attorney’s office have been doing their best to make this process as smooth as possible and things are going well logistically,” Pentuic said.

“Minor glitches have occurred, but all the stakeholders want to make sure the law is complied with.”

Instead of setting bonds or releasing a person on their own recognizance, prosecutors have options if a person is charged with a Class A misdemeanor or felony:

• Releasing a person pending further investigating;

• Not detaining a resident as their case goes forward;

• Not detaining them but releasing them with pretrial conditions;

• Detaining because they cause a danger to the victim and the community, or might flee to avoid prosecution.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said his office is adjusting to the new normal, but he has concerns.

<strong>NON-DETAINABLE OFFENSES</strong>

“The offenses of failing to register as a sex offender, selling heroin or cocaine laced with fentanyl, soliciting sex with a minor or person with a severe mental impairment are not detainable offenses,” Rowe said.

“We have repeat offenders for the offenses of possession of a stolen motor vehicle [non-detainable], drug-dealing, felony theft [non-detainable] and even aggravated battery to police, nurses, senior citizens, etc. [non-detainable].”

Rowe described this as “troubling” as the law empowers the offenders when they cannot be detained.

“Allowing a court to consider detention for these offenses (and others) should be top priority for future legislation. Many of these offenders are dangerous, but never detainable under the current law, so they are released back into the community to offend — again and again,” Rowe concluded.

<strong>PUBLIC DEFENDERS</strong>

Under the Pretrial Fairness Act, public defenders and defense attorneys must be allowed to talk with the defendant before the hearing. Prosecutors also must make available reports to the defendant’s counsel.

This new practice has helped, Pentuic said.

“One of the primary purposes of the SAFE-T Act is to provide the attorney with as much information regarding the charges. It also allows us to talk to the client prior to court,” Pentuic said.

“I believe the SAFE-T Act is satisfying this goal. Before the new law, my office had no information about the allegation whatsoever until we heard the information in court at 1:30 p.m. Now we receive the most relevant information in advance so we can advocate effectively.”

<strong>DETENTION CONCERNS</strong>

Rowe said a major problem has also been the disinformation circulated among the public that “everyone can be detained.”

“That is simply not the case — the law is clear that only certain categories of offenses are detainable. There is no ability to detain a sex offender who has refused to register, a fentanyl dealer, or someone who steals a vehicle, and that is all absurd to me,” Rowe said.

“The legislature needs to revisit these issues,” he said.

<strong>PROBATION SERVICES</strong>

The SAFE-T-Act is bringing changes to the structure of the Probation and Court Services Department, director Tom Latham said.

“As a result of the Act, the Illinois Supreme Court created the Office of Statewide Pretrial Services (OSPS) to establish pretrial services and supervision support options to each county which will be operated by the state and not local judicial circuits,” Latham said.

In short, our current pretrial responsibilities and positions will now become the responsibility of OSPS. After thoughtful consideration, involving the chief judge and other key stakeholders, Kankakee County has chosen to utilize these state supports and has begun the process of transitioning to OSPS.

Currently, 73 of the 102 counties in Illinois have chosen the OSPS option.