'Peace is what we're looking for': Local leaders speak during MLK ceremony

It is time to “Wake up, everybody.”

Keynote speaker Rev. Dr. Lori K. Holmes gave that message Monday morning at the Ecumenical Service for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation.

The event took place at the College Church of the Nazarene at the campus of Olivet Nazarene University. The service followed an Interfaith Celebration Prayer Breakfast at Olivet’s Chalfant Hall. There were 225 people that attended the breakfast.

Holmes has been pastor at Caldwell Chapel in Kankakee since 2009. She has worked in public education for 20 years and is an assistant professor for teacher education at Michigan State University.

She told the audience that, “we can’t do what we did in 1902 and expect results.”

“If you keep doing the same thing,” she said, “you can’t change the world.”

She called attention to the irony that while those attending were inside and warm, there were still people on the outside living on the streets.

But, she added, not all the change in today’s world has been positive. She noted that many people today can’t seem to do anything “without obscenities.” Some terms often used toward young women, she said, are a form of degradation.

“We need to wake up,” she said, because portions of the world are “dark, ugly and evil.”

She reminded the audience that “someone [Dr. King] gave for us so we can be here today.”

The prayer breakfast featured several speakers, keeping their remarks brief as they led prayers for many segments of today’s society.

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, recited a quote from King.

“I’ve decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”

Joyce said this election year will see divisive politics and bitterness. He asked people to do better by ignoring inflammatory internet posts.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said that King wrote five books and was assassinated when he was only 39.

“Amazing what he accomplished in 39 years.”

Matt Schore, leading the prayer for veterans, encouraged people to help vets in their post-service lives.

Gloria Tucker Kennedy, a member of NABVETS, the National Association of Black Veterans, led the prayer for active military. She asked people to give veterans “the welcome they deserve” and said “peace is what we’re looking for.”

In leading the prayer for education, Jason Stephens called for an end to violence in schools.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said of King that there was “nothing he fought for more than justice.”

Rowe said no crime victim should be forgotten and that “no innocent soul should ever sit in a cell for a crime they did not commit.”

Rowe said the opioid crisis is hitting Kankakee County hard and that people should obtain Narcan kits, which can stop an overdose.

The Rev. Nick Greanias, of the Greek Annunciation Church in Kankakee, said that “above all, Dr. King was a man of God.”

The church, he announced, has an upcoming project that will honor the 27 members of its congregation that served in World War II. All came home from the war, but have passed since. The project, a memorial garden across the street from the church, will also include a tribute to King.

Cynthia Taylor, the master of ceremonies for the prayer breakfast, called on the audience to make King’s dream of equality a reality.

Gregg Chenoweth, president of Olivet, welcomed the group to campus.

“You encourage our efforts,” he said. “May we encourage yours.”

Marvin Jones led the assembled group in singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “We Shall Overcome.”