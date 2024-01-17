Jones receives Lifetime Achievement Award during MLK Foundation's Ecumenical Service

Jeff Jones, owner of the Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee, and a man known for his “service, his kindness and his unwavering faith” was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation.

The award was presented Monday at the College Church of the Nazarene on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

The award, which is given annually, was part of an Ecumenical Service at the church.

“No man stands alone,” Jones told the audience. He thanked his father and mother, Thomas J. Jones Jr. and Annie L. Jones, for giving him a strong foundation in life.

Jones’ full name is Thomas J. Jones III, but everyone knows him as Jeff. He was a person, he said, who stood on the shoulders of his father.

“I hope he would be proud today,” Jones said.

He also acknowledged what he called “the iceberg.” Most of any iceberg is under water and unseen. He paid tribute to the members of his family and to the funeral home employees. They may not be in the limelight, but they have all helped.

Jones and his wife, Mary Thaxton-Jones, are the parents of one son, Kevin, and three daughters, Errica, Lydia and Ashley. The booklet citation honoring Jones said, “Jeff’s love for family is evident in every aspect of his life.”

The Jones Funeral Home is a second-generation family business, founded in 1956.

It is, Jones says, the oldest Black-owned business in Kankakee County.

But, he said, “I don’t think of it as a business. I think of it as a ministry.”

Over the years, he said, he has helped 4,000 families.

“Even in our hours of grief, he has helped us get through,” said Carolyn Butler, the master of ceremonies for the service.

Jones graduated Eastridge High School in Kankakee in 1967, a time when the district had two high schools. He was a member of the National Honor Society. He earned the Negro Merit Scholarship at Morehouse College, the only all-male historically Black college or university in the world.

Jones went on to earn degrees from Kankakee Community College and Worsham College of Mortuary Science. He did post-graduate study at Chicago Baptist Institute and Grace School of the Bible.

When still a teenager, he was a Sunday School leader at Morning Star Baptist Church in Kankakee. Later he was a youth leader, Sunday School teacher and Certified Wise Counselor at Second Baptist Church. Today, he said, his churchgoing habits are ecumenical and he attends several churches.

Jones began his working career in the family businesses of the funeral home and Economy Cleaners. He would eventually own both.

He served in the Illinois National Guard, rising to the rank of staff sergeant. He was a member of the Kankakee County Board in the 1980s. He was the first African-American to run a department for the city of Kankakee, when he headed up the Parking Department under Mayor Russ Johnson.

Other awards listed during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. activities included two Coretta Scott King Music Awards, given to Erron Smith and Robert D. Chapman.

Smith has been a resident of the Kankakee area for 53 years. A singer, he was a member of New Images Swing Choir at Kankakee High. He is now pursuing a degree in nursing and sings at church.

Chapman, a saxophone player, is a graduate of VanderCook College of Music in Chicago. A graduate of St. Anne High, he plays at the Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago and with the The Chapman Quartet. He also plays at various churches.

The scholarships awarded by the King Foundation in 2023 included: Blair Alderson, Jerika Harris, Kenneshia Chandler, Brooklyn Baptist and Javon Logan, all of Kankakee High School; Micah Swilley and Rylie Swinford, both of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School; Robreanna Chapman, Kenice James and Kentrice James, all of St. Anne High School; Brita Lindgren and Alexis Carrington of Momence High School; Deanna Brinkman of Grace Christian Academy; Mallory Kelly of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School; and Charli Palmateer of Herscher High School.