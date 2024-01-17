2 injured in Bourbonnais fire

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — Two people were injured in a structure fire at Tri-Star Estates caused by a person smoking a cigarette while using an oxygen tank Monday.

Bourbonnais Fire Protection Chief Jim Keener said Bourbonnais Police Officer Travis Garcia got the two occupants out prior to their arrival. The occupants were transported to a Kankakee hospital for evaluation.

Two dogs perished in the fire, Keener said.

The mobile home sustained $30,000 to $40,000 in damages and was unlivable. The occupants received assistance from the Red Cross, Keener said.

Bourbonnais firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 8:53 a.m. with assistance from Manteno, Kankakee City and Limestone fire departments.

The temperature at the time firefighters were dispatched was minus-6 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of minus-24 degrees.

A fire hydrant was frozen, so firefighters used a tender to supply water to fight the blaze, Keener said.