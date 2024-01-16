Heard on the Street: Success of Sugar Farm, Heather's closing, Sweet Pea grand opening

The Sugar Farm - Devon Benoit and family (Courtesy of The Sugar Farm)

During the pandemic, Kankakee resident Devon Benoit decided to turn a sweet hobby into a sweet business.

A baker for over 20 years — who studied in the Illinois Institute of Art in Chicago’s baking and pastry program — Benoit began offering “porch presents” through her Facebook page while people were indoors during the pandemic. The first offering was DIY cookie kits for Easter.

“The listing was so popular I had to remove it for fear of being overwhelmed,” Benoit said. “Granted, I’d been plotting an at-home business for a while but, due to COVID-19 and being home with kids, I wasn’t sure how to start. Since then it’s grown to a full-time business for me.”

This became The Sugar Farm, an at-home business specializing in iced sugar cookies.

Living in the country with her husband and three kids, Benoit said that customers can message her through her website, <a href="http://thesugarfarm.myshopify.com/" target="_blank">thesugarfarm.myshopify.com</a>, or business pages on social media to place orders. The Sugar Farm also offers holiday orders and has done a handful of local vendor fairs.

Though Benoit admits having previously been uninterested in royal icing cookies, she started to research more about making them and the business end of it.

“I remember a lady made some for my high school graduation and they were so pretty,” Benoit said. “[I was] wondering how she did it. I started to follow accounts on Instagram that taught some basics and never turned back.”

She said one dozen cookies can take 1-2 hours to decorate, including bake time. The baker added that she also invests a lot of time in design ideas, cutter shopping, ingredients shopping and organizing.

Now that Benoit has found her stride, the previous disinterest has become a passion.

“I love creating beautiful cookies whether it’s holidays, birthdays, showers weddings or more. This job has been so rewarding for me. It allows me lots of creative space and it’s also been a lot of hard work but at the end of the day I love it. I look forward to how the business will shape in the future and all of what’s next to come.”

Benoit said that business continues to grow “which has been incredible.”

“I do have to turn customers away due to being booked which always breaks my heart, but I like the way I run this business and [am] not looking to complicate it more or move to a store front. After owning a bakery 15 years ago [Devon’s Bakery & Cafe in Kankakee], this business style is more suitable for my life.”

<strong>HEATHER'S CUSTOM CAKES CLOSING AFTER 8 YEARS</strong>

Heather’s Custom Cakes, at 970 W. Broadway, Bradley, will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

Final hours include:

• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 19 and 26

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 and 27

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21 and 28

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 29

Owner Heather Dmitrasz shared in a Facebook post the decision to close the business, which features a drive-thru window.

“I have made the decision that after 8 wonderful, sugary, chaotic & sweet years, I am closing my doors at the end of this month…” Dmitrasz wrote.

“…for now. I would love to open another bakery some day in another location. But, I am ready to crush more goals I have set for myself.

“This is not the end of Heather's Custom Cakes, just a break, which will give me the much needed time to recharge, live some life, and maybe even learn a few new tricks.”

Heather’s Custom Cakes will no longer be taking custom orders unless previously booked. Customers with a Cupcake Punch Card that isn’t yet full can redeem the card for one free cupcake with the purchase of another cupcake.

For those with unexpired gift cards (or ones that have recently expired), they can still be redeemed for drive-thru items.

The drive-thru will be open with most of the regular menu items along with some of Dmitrasz’s past favorites.

“I can't say this decision has been easy, but then again, neither is owning and operating a small business either,” the owner wrote. “I will be forever grateful for the life, the laughs, and the love that this bakery has given me, and many of you.”

<strong>SWEET PEA & CO. GRAND OPENING</strong>

Sweet Pea & Co., which sells brand-new baby and kids items at 40-50% off retail, will be hosting a grand opening event at its new storefront.

The grand opening will take place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 275 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. The store, which also makes t-shirts and tumblers, will have hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month.

For more information, search "Sweet Pea & Co." on Facebook. The business was formerly known as Brittany's Baby Goods.

To submit news for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.