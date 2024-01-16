Grant Park family set for Disney trip through Make-A-Wish

Eight-year-old Josiah Estby has had so many ideas swirling through his mind, it was likely difficult for him to focus on any singular thought.

When a child is presented with the question: “If you could have anything, what would you like?” — the options would be seemingly endless.

For Josiah, of Grant Park, the son of Cory and Christena Estby, he was being asked this question by the Make-A-Wish Foundation as his submitted wish request was being granted.

On a frigid Saturday afternoon, a trio of Make-A-Wish volunteers, armed with layered cake Josiah requested, came bearing a very special gift for the youngster and family.

They were informed that suitcases can begin being packed. They will soon be heading for sunny, warm Florida and Disney World.

Josiah, 8, adopted by the Estbys only days after his Sept. 19, 2015, birth near Pekin, was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy as a 3-month-old.

DMD is an inherited disorder of progressive muscular weakness, typically in boys. Girls can carry the disorder and have mild symptoms.

Fewer than 200,000 U.S. cases are diagnosed yearly.

It is a progressive disorder, meaning the condition grows in severity over time. A lifespan with the disorder has been extended through research and medical advances, but most die in the mid-20 to early-30 age range.

Josiah’s older brother, Samuel, 10, has also been diagnosed with the disorder. Both boys were adopted from the same biological mother and father.

Samuel was granted a wish through Make-A-Wish about three years ago. In June 2021, the seven-person hot tub he selected arrived. The hot tub resides on the back deck of the family’s home.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic limited options — in particular travel — and his suggestion of a swimming pool was deemed a little too much, so the hot tub was selected.

Josiah, on the other hand, had a few ideas in mind. He strongly considered a backyard clubhouse that he could make his game room.

Dad wasn’t entirely thrilled with that option. He said perhaps another idea may be more suitable. Josiah agreed.

“Each boy has their own bedroom. I asked him, ‘You don’t have a big enough room already for something like that?’” reasoned Cory, who is pastor of Grant Park’s Zion Lutheran Church.

But wishes and dreams aside, the gift is about experiencing the joys of a young boy before the condition robs him of certain abilities, such as mobility, in the coming months and years.

A fundraiser for a wheelchair has already been held and the wheelchair acquired.

In addition to Mom and Dad, 21-year-old son, Gabriel, also of Grant Park and a Grant Park Fire Protection District firefighter/EMT, will be making it a five-family-member adventure.

Daughter, Kaleigh, 19, a dance student at Hope College in Holland, Mich., cannot attend due to school.

Departure for the week-long adventure is Feb. 3.

Make-A-Wish covers everything related to the trip, including travel to Chicago Midway International Airport, plane tickets, lodging, park passes and even food.

Josiah said that he is most excited about the rides and the food — specifically ice cream and pretzels. He also shared that his favorite Disney characters are the villains, but he loves all the animals in the movies, too, and credits his cat, Pebbles.

<strong>‘YOU JUST SAY YES’</strong>

The Estbys were seeking to expand their family several years ago. Due to issues regarding pregnancy, they set course for adoption.

“I always had that tugging and nagging thought: ‘Is our family complete?’” Christena said.

Infant adoption was pursued.

“Sometimes God tells you to do something and you just say ‘yes,’” is how she described the events which unfolded.

She noted having a dream after having Samuel in their home for about 18-20 months. She dreamt the birth-mother was having another boy. She felt their help was again needed.

She told Cory. They sent an email to the adoption agency. It was put on file.

Shockingly, two weeks later they received a call.

They would soon be raising the brothers — separated by two years and many other obstacles — in the same home.

“We are able to raise them together. They get to experience life together,” she said.

This includes Disney World, as well.

<strong>ADOPTION PLAN</strong>

The adoption process often comes with more misses than hits. It can wear on a family.

The Estbys forged ahead with their plan. They filled out the papers, completed the interview and waited. And waited.

They then received a call. There was a recent birth of a boy. He was available. He, however, had been diagnosed with Duchenne. They were told to give the concept some thought.

“We knew he was special needs,” Cory said.

They brought Samuel home in February 2014.

They proceeded with life after Sam’s adoption. Then in July 2015, the phone rang again. Sam’s biological mother and father were expecting again. The same issues were present.

Would the Estbys consider bringing his brother into their home?

“We talked for about five minutes,” Cory said. The answer was a second adoption.

Shortly after Josiah’s 2015 birth, he was in his Grant Park home.

At three months of age, genetic testing was completed. It came back with similar results as his birth brother. He had the same illness.

No one is throwing in the towel. Life is to be lived. Life is being lived.

The February trip will mark the boy’s first Disney World trip. Cory, Christena, Gabriel and Kaleigh took the excursion several years prior.

This vacation will be different, of course, but the objective is the same: Family, fun and sun.