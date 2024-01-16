Coal City woman's death under investigation

COAL CITY — The Grundy County Coroner’s Office and Coal City Police Department are investigating the death of Katherine E. Munchalfen, of Coal City.

Munchalfen was discovered deceased outside of the Coal City Public Library.

The 41-year-old Munchalfen was pronounced deceased at the scene at 8:09 a.m. Sunday by the Grundy County Coroner’s Callahan’s Office, according to a press release from Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan.

A maintenance employee was checking the inside of the library building when he discovered a female unresponsive outside an entrance to the building. Coal City Police and Fire were dispatched to the library at about 7 a.m., according to the release.

Responders determined the female had no signs of life, and the coroner’s office was notified.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Munchalfen had been at a friend’s residence the afternoon and evening of Saturday when, for unknown reasons, she left abruptly at about 8 p.m., the release said.

Munchalfen reportedly left the friend’s residence walking and not dressed appropriately for the weather conditions, the release said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday and is pending toxicology.