Blood supply hits critically low level, donations drop 40% in last 20 years

The American Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels and now is facing an emergency blood shortage.

A blood drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25 at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais.

In recent weeks, the Red Cross had to limit its distributions of some of the most transfused blood types to hospitals. Donors are needed now — and in the weeks ahead — to help rebuild the blood supply.

Blood shortages are an ongoing issue nationwide. During the past 20 years, the number of people donating blood to the Red Cross has fallen by about 40%.

“We need to reverse this trend,” said Joyce Squier, chief communications officer for American Red Cross of Illinois.

Register at <a href="https://www.redcross.org" target="_blank">redcross.org</a>.