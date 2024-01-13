99-year-old Kankakee man honored for service to country

Richard Guimond, of Kankakee, has been honored twice in recent months.

Guimond, 99, received a distinction Jan. 6 when a brick commemorating his World War II service was placed at the Ray Olley Memorial south of Kankakee. The recently completed memorial sits in front of A.N. Webber Trucking along U.S. Route 45-52.

Guimond, who served with the 3rd Infantry Division in Italy, France and Germany, was wounded twice in the service of his country. He was shot in the left leg in a battle in a farm village in Italy. Returning to active service, he was shot in the right leg in the battle for Hill 351 in the Colmar Pocket in Germany.

Purple hearts for combat wounds were only two of his many decorations; he also received the Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, seven Bronze Battle Stars on the Europe-African Campaign Ribbon, and Good Conduct and Army of Occupation medals.

In another ceremony he was given the Croix de Guerre, a top French military award that can be given to both the soldiers of France and their allies. He received the award at the French consulate in Chicago.

Guimond was not only a wartime hero, he was a hero for the Kankakee Fire Department as well. Guimond is the oldest living retiree from the fire department.

He should know.

For years, he was the historian of the fire department, using large scrapbooks to keep track of the many Daily Journal articles and other information about the department. Guimond recently presented the scrapbooks to the Kankakee County Museum.

Guimond rose to be the assistant chief of the department. He was responsible for starting the department’s fire prevention bureau.

On Oct. 12, Guimond’s 99th birthday, the Kankakee Fire Department arranged for a parade of its vehicles past his home.

And Guimond still lives at home with the help of his caregiver and housekeeper Jean Flynn.

“I went to the doctor two days ago,” Guimond said, “and got a good report.” Guimond added he has “no aches, pains or complaints” and is his doctor’s oldest patient.

<strong>COMMEMORATIVE BRICK</strong>

The placement of the brick at the World War II memorial was the work of Guimond’s four nieces and their families: Janet and Wally Rukus; Patti Hazzard; Jackie Hackley; and Barbra and Bill Tanner. All were present for the dedication except for the Tanners, who live in El Paso, Texas.

Niece Janet Rokus is a patient of JoJo Sayson. Sayson, a physical therapist, was the driving force behind the Ray Olley Memorial. Olley, like Guimond, was a World War II vet. Olley was a patient of Sayson’s. The memorial is intended to honor all veterans and one of the ways funds were raised for the statue was through the sale of commemorative bricks.

When Janet heard that, she said she had an “a-ha moment” and thought it would be a great way to honor Guimond.

“We’re glad we got a chance to do this,” she said.

Guimond has lived in Kankakee all his life. The son of Isadore and Della Guimond, he volunteered for the army at age 18 after graduating from St. Patrick High School, the forerunner of today’s Bishop McNamara, in Kankakee.

Guimond was married for 71 years to his wife, Ruth. She died five years ago. Together they had one son, Ray, who is retired himself, for 18 years now, after working in educational TV at Triton College. Ray, who was at the war memorial ceremony, is also a veteran.

Richard Guimond underwent basic training at Fort McClellan, Ala., and was assigned as a machine gunner in the hard-fighting 3rd Infantry Division. Nicknamed “The Rock of the Marne” for its service in World War I, the 3rd was also the home unit of Audie Murphy, the most decorated American soldier of World War II.

The 3rd went ashore in North Africa as part of Operation Torch. Guimond arrived at Casablanca Sept. 30, 1943. From there, the unit landed at Salerno, Italy, then was part of the bloody battle of Anzio. Guimond remembers that his company went into Anzio with 184 men. At the end, only 13 were whole and ready to fight.

“I was one of the lucky 13,” he said.

Better duty was entering Rome, Italy, as it was being liberated. Rome was the first of the major Axis capitals to be captured, falling June 4, 1944. It was a hot, sunny day, and there was lots of wine and a warm reception from the residents.

That event was quickly overshadowed in the news by D-Day in Normandy. Then the 3rd got another assignment. It trained in Italy and was landed in Southern France, part of Operation Dragoon. Going ashore at St. Tropez, the unit pushed north through France.

Then the 3rd breached the Siegfried Line to go into Germany, fighting in Schweinfurt, Wurzburg, Augsburg, Munich and Salzburg. As the war ended, elements of the 3rd captured Berchtesgaden, Adolf Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest Headquarters.

By the time the war was over Guimond reached the rank of staff sergeant and was in command of a light machine gun section.

<strong>AFTER THE WAR</strong>

Because Guimond had been wounded twice, he had enough “points” to come back to the United States earlier than most GIs. He took a job with the Kankakee News Agency for a few years, helping to distribute newspapers and to oversee newspaper carriers in Kankakee. Then he joined the fire department, serving until his retirement.

Guimond said he did not bring any souvenirs back from the war, but he did remember his wartime service during a 23-day tour of Italy, France and Germany in 1994 that marked 50 years since the height of combat in the war.

At the anniversary of Anzio, President Bill Clinton attended, along with Sen. Bob Dole and Sen. Daniel Inouye, both veterans of the European Theater.

Guimond attended American Legion activities in Aroma Park for years and kept up contact with 3rd Division veterans he served with, but he has now outlived them all.

But he maintains an optimism about life and patriotism.

“I believe in the American flag,” he said. “I believe in elections. I hope to vote in 2024. I’m looking forward to it.”

<em>Portions of this story were drawn from a 1994 feature story in the Daily Journal, written by Jerry Morgan, who interviewed Guimond that year and on other occasions.</em>