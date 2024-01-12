Merchant Street MusicFest organizers prepare for Saturday's wintersong

The Majestic will be alive with the sound of music Saturday as the brains behind Merchant Street MusicFest unveil a brand-new music event, wintersong.

The one-day music festival kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 13 and goes through the night inside The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, and will spread out between the theater, The Lush Vine and Flanagan’s Irish Pub.

Event organizer John Worth said the catalyst for wintersong was wishing that MSMF 2024 (set in late July) wasn’t so far away. Another catalyst was the new ownership of The Majestic and the two new bars which both have capacity to host live music.

“So we [the MSMF team] dreamed up a one-day music festival that could promote these new businesses, help breathe new life into the historic theater/event space and tide us over until summer 2024,” Worth said. “Not to mention giving the community something fun to do during an otherwise dreary and uneventful time of year.”

Worth said he believes there is a local demand for more MSMF-style events throughout the year.

“We’re in a great position here with a bunch of new, exciting local bands and regional acts touring through the area looking for opportunities,” he said. “It’s definitely something we talk about and want to make a priority in the future.”

Worth and fellow event organizer Hannah Swale, adult services supervisor at the Kankakee Public Library — which is an organization behind MSMF in addition to Kankakee Development Corporation — said that there have been 130 pre-sold tickets and they anticipate closer to 200 sales before the event kicks off. Any available tickets will be sold at the door.

“Over 30 volunteers are going to be involved the night of the event,” Swale said. “We’ve had a crew of around seven or eight dreaming up the event, booking music, creating graphics, troubleshooting and running ticketing at The Majestic.”

Both Swale and Worth said the hope is that this, much like MSMF, becomes an annual event.

Headlining the event is the LowDown Brass Band out of Chicago, and founder Shane Jonas said “we can’t wait to bring the party to Kankakee.”

“We are really looking forward to just celebrating life with everyone,” Jonas said. “It’s a brand new year, and all of us have so many things to be thankful for and so much to celebrate. We are looking forward to connecting with everybody, and just setting an atmosphere for everyone to have an unforgettable night of dancing and fun!”

Much like MSMF, the event will have a mix of genres represented, including rock, pop, Americana, blues, hip-hop, funk, jazz, folk, singer-songwriter and spoken word.

“One of the things that’s special about wintersong is taking an existing historic structure — The Majestic — and creating venues out of what’s already there,” Swale said.

“Marci Sadler, owner of The Majestic, has worked alongside us to create a seamless experience for the event-goers. We’ve implemented a lot of the same planning that we use for MSMF just on a smaller scale …. Music booking and graphics and social media and merch and food and volunteers are things we already do for MSMF and this was just a simpler version of that.”

Pre-sale tickets cost $20 (if purchased before Saturday) and day-of tickets cost $25. For ticket information, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3trzpUe" target="_blank">bit.ly/3trzpUe</a>.

<strong>THE LUSH VINE</strong>

• 3:30 p.m. Amie Whittemore (poetry reading)

• 4:45 p.m. Todd Hazelrigg

• 5:45 p.m. Logan Miller

• 7 p.m. will be Shelby Ryan

<strong>FLANAGAN’S IRISH PUB</strong>

• 4:30 p.m. John Till

• 5:30 p.m. The Simsons

• 6:30 p.m. Vaudevileins

• 8 p.m. The Cold Stares

• 9:30 p.m. DeeOhGee

<strong>MAJESTIC THEATER</strong>

• 5 p.m. Lupe Carroll (who hand drew the wintersong logo)

• 6 p.m. OTNES

• 7:15 p.m. Nathan Graham

• 8:30 p.m. LowDown Brass Band