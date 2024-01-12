BTPD board starts process of hiring executive director

BRADLEY — The Bourbonnais Township Park District Board of Commissioners started its process to hire a new executive director Tuesday.

Representatives of Executive Decisions Consulting discussed the process and timeline during a special board meeting.

Commissioners David Zinanni, William Bukowski, Jeff Mullinax and David Sadler gave their input to Executive Decisions Ray Ochromowicz and John Curran during an hour-long meeting held at the Perry Farm farmhouse.

Commissioner Kelly O’Connor was absent.

“They have more than 100 years combined experience in parks and recreation,” Zinanni said of Ochromowicz and Curran.

“They have the expertise and know how to help us. We as a board know what we want.”

The board is replacing Ed Piatt, who resigned Nov. 25. He was with the park district for 18 months. Piatt said he had completed the job he was hired for, getting the district’s finances in order. He left to pursue other professional opportunities.

Interim Executive Director John Wilson was first hired as a part-time consultant at the November board meeting. He was helping the district in the building of its recreation programming.

Shortly after Piatt resigned, BTPD commissioners chose Wilson as interim executive director.

The board agreed to have Wilson work two half-days a week and be paid $125 an hour.

Wilson is a member of Executive Decisions Consulting. He recommended the company, which includes several members who had careers in parks and recreation.

Wilson worked in parks and recreation for more than 40 years and has been retired for seven years.

Wilson will not be part of selecting candidates or interviewing them.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Ochromowicz and Curran went over a tentative timeline for hiring the next executive director.

They will go through the initial applicants, review and research applicants and select three to five candidates for the commissioners to interview and select as the new executive director.

The commissioners said they are looking for three to five candidates to interview.

Tentatively, May has been set for when the new executive director begins working.