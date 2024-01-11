Veterans meet-up group, grief workshop on tap at UpliftedCare

BOURBONNAIS — UpliftedCare Community Grief Center has two events on tap this month for veterans and those navigating grief.

The center, at 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, provides counseling and therapy for individuals experiencing grief. To register for the following events, call 815-939-4141.

<strong>VET-TO-VET CAFÉ</strong>

All veterans are invited to attend the Vet-To-Vet Café from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday. Veterans will have the opportunity to meet other community veterans, share stories, access resources and make new connections. Coffee and light snacks are provided.

<strong>WINTER BLUES GRIEF WORKSHOP</strong>

Beating the Winter Blues Grief Workshop is being held from 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 20. The cold, winter months contribute to isolation and can be especially difficult for those struggling with grief emotion.

This workshop is free and is intended for individuals ages 12 and older and will focus on dealing with winter sadness due to grief. Participants will learn valuable techniques such as meditation, self-care and refocus to help feel brighter during the cold, dark months of winter.