Fortitude reaches agreement with the Salvation Army

Evening services for the area’s homeless are now more accessible with this past week’s announcement that Fortitude Community Outreach reached an agreement with the Salvation Army.

The two social service agencies are partnering to provide hot meals, showers and laundry services to a small number of homeless individuals every day at the Salvation Army at 148 N. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee.

“It will basically allow us to have a space where we can actually meet with our guests again,” said Samantha Woodmaster, Fortitude’s director of community outreach. “Back when the season started Nov. 1, right before that time frame, we were kind of scrambling to come up with the plan because we still hadn’t gotten approval [for a day services space] in Bradley. That’s when things came through at the last minute to utilize space at Redeeming Life Ministries in Kankakee, but that was only for a month.”

Woodmaster said Fortitude had been in talks with the Salvation Army to use its facilities for evening services. She added the Salvation Army had to get approval from its administration to allow someone from the outside to use the space.

“We had been waiting for that approval to come through, and then it finally did a few days ago,” she said. “We’re pretty excited about it.”

The Salvation Army ended its long-running men’s and women’s shelter program in 2017 as the model shifted to more permanent housing options.

While Fortitude is still seeking an overnight shelter, it has been using its Night Fort RV bus that can accommodate 19 guests with a bed to sleep in.

Homeless individuals who have reservations for the Night Fort can come to the Salvation Army each night at 6 p.m. for a dinner. They also have access to showers and can do their laundry.

“We’ll get to do case management services with them,” said Woodmaster, who has been with Fortitude for four years. “Pretty much anything like that they need help with, any goals that they’re working on. We’re able to check in with them at that point and see if there’s anything else that we could be doing to help them.”

Those who have a spot in the Night Fort can then board the bus around 8 p.m. for the night. The Night Fort will then travel to a designated spot in the area to park overnight.

Attempts to reach the Salvation Army administration for comment on the agreement were unsuccessful.

The agreement brings some relief for Fortitude to provide evening services.

“We were kind of all over the place for the month of December, but we had some hotel vouchers,” Woodmaster said. “There were nights that we were able to put them in motel rooms.”

Fortitude was also able to use the Northfield Square mall food court to meet with its guests for an hour or so and to feed them.

“We were in desperate need of some stability after the month of December, so this is going to be great,” Woodmaster said. “It’s already been great just in the few days that we’ve been [at the Salvation Army].”

The Night Fort then returns to the Salvation Army each day around 7:30 a.m. for about an hour, so the guests can have breakfast.

<strong>NIGHT FORT LIST</strong>

People who need overnight services are pre-screened through the homeless helpline so they can be put on the list for the Night Fort, or they’re directed to other resources that might be a better fit for them, Woodmaster said.

For the past two years, Fortitude was able to use the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School in downtown Kankakee to provide evening services to a larger number of homeless individuals. That agreement with the city of Kankakee was terminated at the end of April of 2023.

Dawn Broers, executive director of Fortitude Community Outreach, said in November that as many as 50 Kankakee County people are homeless on a given night. Fortitude will do its “point-in-time count” near the end of January to get an updated count.

“A group of people — staff, volunteers — go out into the community and try to find the places where homeless are known to hang out,” Woodmaster said. “It’s usually done toward the evening to get an a more accurate number. So even places like the ER and stuff like that, where they just are sometimes sitting for warmth.”

Until a permanent overnight shelter is developed, the use of the Salvation Army for evening services and the Night Fort are an option for the area’s homeless population.

The Gift of God shelter on North Fifth Avenue in Kankakee is able to accommodate 12 women and seven men for overnight shelter. The lodging for the women is on the second floor, while the men will be on the first floor. The site will not provide housing for those younger than age 18.

<strong>Providing meals</strong>: Volunteers are welcome to provide meals for Fortitude’s guests by going to facebook.com/FortitudeCommunityOutreach and click on Meals for Fortitude Guests.

<strong>Other volunteer opportunities</strong>: Those wishing to volunteer to assist at the shelter, volunteer to help with for street outreach or to donate funds, can do so at Fortitude’s website, fortitudecommunityoutreach.org.

<strong>About Samantha Woodmaster</strong>: Woodmaster, 36, lives in Bourbonnais and has a bachelor’s degree in social work from Governors State University. She was hired in October to be the full-time director of community outreach.