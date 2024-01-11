Culver's Donate While You Dine to benefit Kankakee LGBTQ Network, Let's Ketchup

Those dining at Culver’s in Bourbonnais on Tuesday and Wednesday will have the opportunity to enjoy their ButterBurger with a side of helping others.

Culver’s initiative, Donate While You Dine, allows the restaurant to partner with nonprofits in the community. On the nonprofit’s designated date, 10% of sales between 5-8 p.m. are donated. No flier or mention at checkout is needed, the donation is automatic.

From 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, 10% of sales will be donated to the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network, whose mission is to create a connected queer space in Kankakee County.

From 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, 10% of sales will be donated to Let’s Ketchup, an organization raising funds to offset lunch debts in Kankakee County schools.

For more information, visit the organizations’ Facebook pages or call Culver’s at 815-614-3638. Culver’s is at 983 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais.