Arrest made in Kankakee home invasion

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man has been arrested in connection with a December home invasion and armed robbery.

Kankakee police arrested Walter Hill, 57, of Kankakee, on Tuesday on charges of home invasion and armed robbery with a firearm for the late 2023 incident.

The home invasion occurred Dec. 18, 2023, in the 1200 block of East Oak Street.

According to a report, police met with the victim who stated a woman acquaintance, Nona Daniels, knocked on his door. As the door opened, Hill was said to have entered the residence with a gun, pointed it at the victim and demanded money.

The victim was reportedly beaten with the firearm. Hill and Daniels allegedly stole money and a mobile phone before fleeing, police said.

Daniels was located and interviewed on Dec. 19, 2023. She was arrested for the charges of home invasion and armed robbery with a firearm. Daniels remains in custody.