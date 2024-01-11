Area braces for potential heavy snowfall, followed by drop in temperature

Is this snowmageddon 2024?

The Kankakee area and much of Illinois has enjoyed a mild winter with only a small amount of snow having fallen so far this season. The National Weather Service is calling for a significant snowfall beginning after midnight Thursday and lasting through much of Friday and into Saturday morning.

As much as 9 inches of snow could fall during the storm, but some of the precipitation could be a rain-snow mix. A winter storm watch has been issued for North Central Illinois, Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana by the National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service’s Chicago office based in Romeoville, several inches of accumulating snow is forecast in combination with strong winds that may result in difficult travel across the area into Saturday.

Considerable uncertainty remains regarding the storm track and rain/snow line location.

Kevin Doom, meteorologist with the NWS in Romeoville, said they’re still tracking the storm, and they’ll know more later in the day Thursday.

“Unfortunately, this storm is really giving us a lot of headaches,” he said.

The storm line has changed since the original forecast earlier in the week.

“Snow totals have fluctuated,” said Doom, who added that the rain mix in the storm could alter the amount of snow the area receives.

“Not as much snow as we projected earlier,” he said. “We’re still working on that.”

Doom added there could still be some warm air aloft in the area once the precipitation begins to fall, which would mean more of a rain/snow mix.

“It’s a number of factors we’re waiting to hear on,” he said.

In addition to the snow, the forecast calls for winds of 15-20 mph on Friday with gusts up to 30 mph. There will be areas of blowing snow Friday night. Snow and blustery conditions will continue into the day on Saturday.

Reports from the snow that fell in the area on Tuesday varied from 1.6 inches in Bradley to 1.2 inches in Herscher and about an inch in Kankakee, according the NWS spotters in Kankakee County.

Curt Ralston, of Momence, who is an NWS spotter for flooding on the Kankakee River, said he heard that high winds are expected on Friday night with the storm.

“It looks peaceful now, but that could be the calm before the storm,” he said. “Sometimes the weather service gets it right, and sometimes they don’t.”

<strong>COLD AFTER THE SNOW</strong>

The temperatures will drop considerably after the snow falls.

On Friday, the high temperature for Kankakee will be 33 degrees with a low of 19 on Friday night. On Saturday, the forecast is high temperature of 21 degrees before dipping to a low of minus-2 Saturday night.

The high Sunday will just be 7 degrees, according to the NWS forecast.

Ralston said he’s been telling people to visit the stores now before the storm hits Friday.

“Do what you’ve got to do,” he said. “I’m hoping people are listening. That’s the best thing, if people just try to prepare. The worst thing is if someone gets stranded [on the road]. That could be bad.

“Right now, it’s a waiting game. It depends on whether the system sits on top of us. … Most people aren’t ready for it.”

Several warming centers are available in the city of Kankakee during cases of cold weather.

<strong>KANKAKEE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT</strong>

The Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee, is open as a warming center during regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

<strong>KANKAKEE PUBLIC LIBRARY</strong>

The Kankakee Public Library, at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, is open as a warming center during operational hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

<strong>RIVER VALLEY METRO</strong>

The weather forecast shows a blast of very cold air moving in this weekend. Whenever the wind chill drops to zero or below, rides on all River Valley Metro local fixed route buses are free for the remainder of that day.

“People who need a safe place to stay warm are encouraged to use our buses as warming centers or as transportation to get to a safe location. Whenever rides are free, we will make announcements on our website and on social media,” said River Valley Metro Chief Operating Officer Ken Munjoy in an email.