Surane newest Bradley firefighter

BRADLEY — The size of the Bradley Fire Department grew by one officer, as the newest member of the force took her oath of office Monday.

Katelyn Surane, 38, of New Lenox, a part-time member of the Bradley force for the past year, was sworn in as the 11th full-time firefighter/paramedic of the department.

Bradley Fire Chief Don Kaderabek said a 12th full-time member could be sworn into office within the next 30 to 90 days.

Bradley will not hire any more officers beyond the potential 12th member of the department this budget year, Kaderabek said after the meeting.

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Whalen, who has been with the force for about 18 months, said after the meeting the goal is to eventually build the department to 15 full timers.

The department has a pool of about 25 part-time firefighters.

This manpower level could happen as early as the upcoming budget year. Watson said after the meeting the immediate goal is to get the 12th person hired.

The department had one fire station and six full-time officers when Mayor Mike Watson took over following the resignation of then-Mayor Bruce Adams in late April 2019.

Since then, the village purchased property along Newtown Drive in northern Bradley, redeveloped property and added a second fire station and, if plan goes as believed, will have doubled the size of the full-time fire force in five years.

Concerning Surane, she is a mother of 7-year-old daughter, Emile, and 4-year-old son, Jayce.

Surane is attending Olivet Nazarene University where she is studying nursing. She plans to graduate in December 2025, but said nursing would be a post-firefighting career.

A 2004 graduate of Andrew High School in Tinley Park, Surane said this was her first full-time firefighting position. She said she had worked as a part-time firefighter in Romeoville for 12 years.