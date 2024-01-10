County supports city ordinance on migrant buses

KANKAKEE — Some Kankakee County Board members empathized with the ongoing migrant transportation crisis that has enveloped Chicago and has impacted its surrounding suburbs and Kankakee in recent weeks.

Still, the county board on Tuesday approved a resolution supporting the city of Kankakee and declaring Kankakee County a non-sanctuary immigration county.

“This is a statement saying, ‘We get the human costs,’” board Chairman Andy Wheeler said before the vote. “We feel it. We would want to live here, too. We get why people want to come here. It’s the best thing going. But, we’ve got to have a federal immigration policy and stop pushing all that cost back to our taxpayers in our community. That’s what it’s about.”

The board voted 18-1 to support the city of Kankakee’s recent ordinance that requires bus companies to make application for an approval to arrive and load/unload passengers in the city at least five days prior to the scheduled arrival.

Each application must include a passenger list, and the operator is required to perform background checks on each passenger older than age 18. Copies of the paperwork must then be provided to the police chief.

In addition, if procedures aren’t followed, the bus company is subject to fines, and the bus will be impounded. It’s a measure to prevent bus companies from dumping immigrants in the city.

“There’s a human cost of this,” Wheeler said. “They don’t deserve to be treated like pawns in political games.”

Approximately 30-40 migrants were dropped off a bus originating in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 21 at Love’s Travel Stop at the Interstate 57 308 interchange.

County board member Jessica Andrade, whose District 13 is in the city of Kankakee, said her neighborhood has been impacted by the crisis.

“We had people going door to door begging for money,” said Andrade, the only Hispanic member on the board. “… They were telling us the story and etcetera, etcetera. There’s a lot of red flags with what’s going on in Texas, obviously.”

Board member Steven Hunter said there has to “be some action taken” by the board.

Wheeler said the county doesn’t have home rule legislative power, so there’s not a lot it can do other than tell the city of Kankakee that it has its back.

“We will handle the role, and we will expend funds in this manner through our sheriff’s department,” he said. “I spoke with [Sheriff Mike Downey] about this. … So we’re not putting up signs. We’re not being mean spirited.

“… The feds have to get their act together because this is being dumped on our doorstep. The bus companies are complicit, so the only way to attack that is to support Kankakee.”

Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes said he couldn’t vote for the measure because it has “no teeth.”

“I cannot support the resolution or an ordinance that kind of promotes immigration bullying or bias,” he said. “I don’t believe that we need to do anything in this respect.

“The city of Kankakee had an issue, they addressed the issue. We need to kind of stay out of this process right now because we don’t have the legal authority to do anything. It’s the federal law,” Ellington-Snipes said.

Board member Rosemary Foster, who represents the Pembroke Township area, said the county was “very compassionate” in its response to the migrants who were dropped off Dec. 21.

“We’re just putting something in place, and hopefully we can continue to be a compassionate community,” she said. “We do need the federal government to get their act together.”

Andrade said Kankakee has been a welcoming community for Hispanics.

“I’ve been here my whole life,” she said. “… Since back in the 2000s, we have been [welcome] in school districts. And one of the things is we have a census, and we weren’t taking those. So we didn’t know how the population was here. And this is stuff that we do have to keep up with, so we know how to better assist our community.”

Despite the ordinance in place, the county will work with the city of Kankakee, if migrants do get dropped off again in the area, to get them to the landing zone in Chicago, which is a sanctuary city. Downey said before the meeting he thought another bus drop off was unlikely in Kankakee because the city doesn’t have a Metra train station, where migrants have boarded in the suburbs to get to Chicago.

According to a Chicago Tribune story, the city of Chicago began issuing a $3,000 fee to the bus companies, which prompted the drop offs in the suburbs.

“We want people to immigrate here legally,” Wheeler said. “But when it’s a flood like this, it just rips the fabric of all the netting that underpins everything.”