Bradley OKs police contract

BRADLEY — The 34 unionized members of the Bradley Police Department and the Bradley Village Board settled a three-year contract extension which will include raises worth 12% over the life of the contract.

Previously ratified by the police union and the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council, the contract was unanimously approved Monday by the six-member village board following a short executive session.

The contract, which dates back to May 1, 2023, will carry raises of 5%, 4% and 3%.

Within the first year of the contract, officers who have been on the force for more than 10 years will receive a 7% first-year raise, rather than the 5% raise the less senior officers will receive. The second- and third-year raises will be 4% and 3%, just as the other department members will receive.

Based upon the new contract, hourly starting pay will be $29.43 for a new patrol officer. An officer with one year of duty will earn $34.17 an hour. An officer with 10 years’ experience will be at $42.68.

The new contract expires on April 30, 2026.

After the meeting, Mayor Mike Watson said numerous language changes were made throughout the agreement to cut back on overtime expenses. He noted there are many occasions when police officers are required to work extra hours, but he and trustees felt there were ways to bring down some of that expense.

“Overtime has a way of running away from you. … We believe we have closed many loopholes regarding overtime,” he said.

Watson said each contract provides for some give and take and he believes this agreement will be more responsible to village taxpayers.