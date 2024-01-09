Night to Shine event in Bourbonnais seeking volunteers

Night to Shine, part of The Tim Tebow Foundation, is returning to the area to give honored guests a chance to dance the night away.

An event will be held Feb. 9 at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais.

Night to Shine is a prom night experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older. This year’s Night to Shine will celebrate its 10th anniversary as hundreds of churches and volunteers come together to honor thousands of guests with special needs.

While the event is at capacity for guests, the Bourbonnais Night to Shine is still seeking volunteers, and those interested can sign up at <a href="https://bit.ly/48mymEk" target="_blank">bit.ly/48mymEk</a>.

There will be a mandatory volunteer training held at GatheringPoint. Volunteers can pick between 2 p.m. Feb. 4 or 6 p.m. Feb. 5 for the training. Individuals must be at least 14 to volunteer.

GatheringPoint is at 897 W. Bourbonnais Parkway, Bourbonnais.

The night will feature music, limos, karaoke, games, dancing and each honored guest will be crowned a king or queen of the prom.

For more information, email Emily Fernette, Night to Shine director, at <a href="mailto:efernette@gatheringpt.com" target="_blank">efernette@gatheringpt.com</a>.