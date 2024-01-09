Need for help outweighs space at area animal shelters as many are at capacity

Like many animal shelters across the nation, shelters in Kankakee and Iroquois counties continue to operate at capacity.

The need for assistance outweighs the available space.

Shelter Animals Count, a national database of shelter statistics, estimates that the 2023 national shelter population grew by nearly a quarter-million animals.

Among the reasons are the increased cost of living as well as people returning to offices post-pandemic, leaving less time to care for animals.

This situation is felt regionally, as the Kankakee County Humane Foundation and Iroquois County Animal Rescue both report being at capacity.

KCHF Executive Director Jordan Chapman said the shelter currently has more than 30 dogs and more than 30 cats/kittens. Chapman was anticipating the arrival of four more puppies this past weekend, and said that they’ve had two bunnies on hand for quite some time.

Some space was cleared Saturday during KCHF’s first open house of the year, where people could stop by to visit the animals without an appointment. At least two cats were adopted, as was Roscoe, a 3-year-old shepherd mix.

The dog has spent most of his young life at KCHF and was finally adopted Saturday by St. Anne residents Amy and Kevin Savoie after two years in the shelter.

Greeting other visitors during the open house was Mocha, a six-month-old pit bull who recently had leg surgery, and 4-year-old Sadie, who lived her puppyhood in the back of a U-Haul and has been at the shelter for nearly two years.

Over at ICARe, President Margaret Fox said they are at capacity with 115 residents “and many more in foster care.”

“Adoptions have been very slow this past year,” Fox said, adding that the shelter is struggling to find people to adopt large-breed dogs.

“We have not had a large breed dog adopted for several months.”

As for cats, ICARe’s longest-staying resident is a feline friend named Hunk-A-Luv who has been in their care since 2017. The shelter is planning to offer free cat adoptions during the month of February with the hope of reducing resident numbers.

<strong>ONE YEAR DOWN</strong>

In Aroma Park, Karen Hemza recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her cat shelter, Hexies, an extension of her existing shelter, Sunrise Center Animal Rescue.

While in her first year she adopted out 300 cats — and transferred another 125 cats to no-kill shelters Hexies partners with up north — the calls keep coming for strays.

“I would say my phone probably goes off about eight times a day needing a placement for cats and we don’t have room,” Hemza said, attributing the issue to a lack of spaying and neutering that leads to more strays.

In the last week, Hemza adopted out 11 cats and took in five.

“I’m still at a pretty good rate, but I’m turning away cats still,” she said. “It’s really hard.”

Hemza considers the shelter at capacity, though she did say that there are cages in the spay/neuter portion of the rescue for last-minute situations. In filling these cages, she considers Hexies being “over capacity.”

Part of the model for the shelter was to have a low-cost spay/neuter clinic in the building. While this setup exists, Hemza is having trouble finding a veterinarian to cover the medical side. Still searching for that aspect, Hemza and her team plan to soon release a job description online.

Hemza's story is the same for Gayle Magnuson, owner and founder of Gayle's Rescue, who is "totally full and at capacity."

"Adoptions [are] good, but the strays keep coming," Magnuson said.

At New Beginnings for Cats in Bourbonnais, the longest-staying residents are felines Champ and Trinket, who have been at the shelter for 14 and 13 years, respectively.

Owner Pam Carpenter said the shelter is “way over capacity due to the merging of our locations but we are making it work.”

Currently, the shelter has 117 feline residents.

“Adoptions have been very slow recently,” Carpenter said.