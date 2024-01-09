Month of January sees new hours, price at Bourbonnais ice skating rink

BOURBONNAIS — Following a successful December opening, the village of Bourbonnais shared that half-price skate tickets during the month of January for the rink at 155 S. Rivard St. are available at a cost of $5.

Tickets can be purchased on the village’s website for an hour on the synthetic ice and the fee includes skate rental. Outside skates are welcomed; however, figure skates are prohibited.

The village recently released its January 2024 schedule. Available rink days and times are:

• 4-7 p.m. Thursday

• Noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

“We have received such excellent feedback from residents and visitors during opening month,” said Tyler Goodrich, Community Development Technician, in a news release.

“We’ve had families come as far as Frankfort which is wonderful for supporting our local businesses.”

According to Mayor Paul Schore, the decision to offer $5 tickets in January was simple. After the holidays, residents get cabin fever and want to get out of the house, but what is there to do during one of the coldest months of the year? Bundle up and try a fun outdoor activity for all ages.

Approximately 350 participants have skated in Bourbonnais already this season. The village looks forward to welcoming even more to explore this one-of-a-kind rink in Kankakee County, along with the assistance of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s Honor Society student volunteers.

Local groups or organizations looking for community service volunteer hours may contact Goodrich for available opportunities at <a href="mailto:goodricht@villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">goodricht@villageofbourbonnais.com</a>.