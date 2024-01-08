4 Kankakee officers hired, bringing department to 67 officers

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Police Department is up to its full staffing level of 67 officers.

At this past week’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the four newest officers — two men and two women — were introduced by Chief Chris Kidwell.

The newest officers to take the oath of office are:

• Samantha Fabbro, 25. A resident of Bradley, Fabbro is a graduate of Kankakee Community College and is pursuing her degree in criminal justice. A transplant from Michigan to Illinois, Fabbro moved here in 2012 when her mother began working at KCC.

Fabbro said she is the first in her family to work in law enforcement.

• Autumn Schmidt, 21. Born and raised in Northwest Indiana, Schmidt is a May 2023 graduate of Olivet Nazarene University.

She said she initially pursued a nursing degree but discovered a passion in criminal law and changed her major to criminal justice.

• Michael Keane, 24. A native of Manteno where he graduated from Manteno High School in 2018. After high school, Keane joined the U.S. Air Force where he served until April 2023.

• Tristan Gesler, 22. Born and raised in northwest Ohio, Gesler came to Kankakee to attend school at ONU where he had an Army ROTC scholarship. Gesler participated in the ROTC program for four years and majored in criminal justice.

The four officers recently completed their classroom training through the Illinois Police Academy and are active members of the department currently going through the on-duty training program, Kidwell said.