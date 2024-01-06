KLASEY: 'Our city's pride' -- The Arcade Building

The Kankakee Weekly Gazette, in its Nov. 20, 1884, edition, displayed on its front page the heading, “Our City’s Pride.”

It then described the source of that pride: “The arcade building, whose progress has been watched with feelings of keen interest and pride by our citizens during the past season, is consummated and stands as an enduring monument to the enterprise, liberality, and philanthropy of Mr. Cobb …. [His] original intention was to erect a public library building, but as his plans matured, they broadened. He decided to add to the library an opera house, and in congenial companionship with both, a series of model business rooms, all concentrated under one roof, a noble pile in the geographical center of the city.”

Emory Cobb was a wealthy entrepreneur who owned most of the land between Eagle Street and the Kankakee River that would become the Riverview neighborhood. He had retired to Kankakee in the 1860s, after playing a pivotal role in merging a number of independent companies into a national telegraph network called Western Union.

Cobb became an influential citizen of his adopted community — he was involved in developing the city’s water and electrical power systems, founded Kankakee’s trolley company and was among the leaders of the 1877 campaign to have the city selected as the site for a major state hospital (the Eastern Illinois Hospital for the Insane, now Shapiro Developmental Center).

His Arcade Building (“a noble pile in the geographic center of the city,” as the Gazette called it) was located on the northwest corner of Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street. With a frontage of 90 feet on Schuyler and 140 feet along Merchant Street, the building was three stories in height, with native limestone walls at street level, and “red pressed brick with terra cotta trimmings” on the two upper stories.

The “arcade” name was drawn from the major architectural feature of the ground floor: two sixteen-foot wide, high-ceilinged corridors traversing the building; one north/south, the other east/west, intersecting at the center.

Stores and offices on that floor “all have full plate glass fronts exactly as if they were intended to face on the street, and are further lighted by large plate glass windows at their rear,” the newspaper noted. “The main entrance to the building is from the south, through equally accessible from the east, north and west at each end of the two corridors.”

<strong>INSIDE THE BUILDING</strong>

Functionally, the building was divided in two by the north/south corridor. The eastern half, facing Schuyler Avenue, was devoted primarily to offices and meeting rooms.

Tenants on the ground floor included a bank (with facilities “beautifully finished in Georgia pine with carved wainscoting and made light as the outer air by the great plate glass windows”), offices for American Express and Western Union, and “a suite of rooms especially designed for restaurant purposes.”

The second floor of the building’s eastern half, reached by an “artistically designed seven-foot staircase,” contained the public library and four large offices. The third floor held meeting rooms and two “mammoth iron tanks” that provided the building’s water supply.

The western half of the building, above the ground floor, was devoted to “Cobb’s Grand Opera House” (commonly referred to, in later years, as the “Arcade Opera House”).

The 480-seat theater was the site for the official opening of the Arcade Building on Friday evening, Nov. 14. A touring company featuring “Mme. Abbie Carrington, formerly prima donna with the Strakosch Grand Italian Opera Co.,” presented acts and scenes from a number of operas to a packed house.

“The event was the most notable one of the kind in the history of our city,” reported the Gazette, “and the audience was representative in point of fashion and intelligence. The concert was of a high order of merit. The audience was as responsive as could be expected, but it is safe to say the greater pleasure was felt in admiring the beautiful theatre.”

Gazette readers were provided with a lengthy description of the opera house: “The first survey of the auditorium furnishes one with three distinct impressions which subsequent visits will not remove — simplicity, elegance, and cosiness. There has been no straining after tawdry effect in the finishing and furnishing …. the walls are quietly tinted and beautifully yet modestly frescoed; the proscenium boxes are hung with maroon and green lambrequins and curtains … and the gas fixtures are neat and artistic. The house is seated with 480 opera chairs of extra width, each one furnished with hat and cane racks …. The floor is of course on an incline, and it is a literal and pleasant fact that there is not a poor seat in the house. The comparatively small dimensions of the house bring even the back rows within perfectly satisfactory distance of the stage.”

The theatre’s stage was 54 feet in width and 80 feet in depth, and provided with “twenty-two full sets of box scenes … painted in the best style of the art [by] scenic artists for the Grand opera house, St. Louis,” noted the Gazette.

The newspaper account went on to describe in detail the stage’s drop curtain: “The drop curtain is an artistic achievement creditable to the painter and gratifying to our people. The design conveys the impression of two curtains of heavy maroon-colored velvet parted to each side, disclosing another curtain hanging smoothly from a rod. In the center of this apparent second curtain is a medallion view of the asylum buildings and a winding portion of the river with the [steamboat] Minnie Lillie in the foreground. It is a charming view and gratifying to a Kankakeean’s sense of local pride.”

For the next 28 years, the Opera House would host musical and dramatic performances, community meetings and even high school plays. Emory Cobb died in 1910. Two years later, his sons demolished the western half of the building and replaced the opera house with a five-story office building.

In 1920, the Cobbs sold the Arcade Building property to local businessman Harry Topping for $500,000. Topping tore down the original (1884) eastern portion of the Arcade Building in 1927, and replaced it with a five-story structure containing stores and offices.

The building changed owners in 2004, when it was purchased for $250,000 by Heritage Development Corporation of Kankakee. A multi-million-dollar renovation of the building was carried out, and it was renamed the Clock Tower Centre. Jay Tamblyn, a local property manager, bought the Clock Tower Centre building in 2008 for $4 million.

Three years after erecting the Arcade Building, Emory Cobb built another historic structure that attracted numerous tourists to Kankakee. What was that building and where was it located?

Answer: In partnership with the Illinois Central and Big Four railroads, Cobb constructed the Hotel Riverview in July 1887. The elegant summer resort was designed to attract visitors from Chicago and other Midwest cities for a relaxing country vacation. The hotel was located in “Cobb’s Woods,” on a triangular site bounded by Chicago Avenue, Greenwood Avenue and Park Place. It burned down on Nov. 12, 1897, and was not rebuilt.