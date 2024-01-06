KLASEY: A mighty big barn

In the summer of 1905, T.F.B. Sotham erected a big barn on the northern edge of Kankakee. Sotham’s building was located on a large tract of land south of Brookmont Boulevard, between the Illinois Central Railroad tracks and Washington Avenue.

It was not just a big barn, but a mighty big barn — 461 feet long by 152 feet wide, the structure covered slightly more than 1.6 acres of land. Surrounding the building were more than 100 pens for cattle and other livestock.

Sotham, a Missouri cattleman, incorporated his business, T.F.B Sotham & Co., in August 1904. The company, with a capital stock of $100,000, was initially headquartered in Chicago, but in December of that year was relocated to Kankakee (probably following Sotham’s purchase of the Brookmont Boulevard property).

Termed a “sales pavilion,” the building was designed as a huge facility for livestock auctions. “There is nothing else like this sales pavilion in the world, so far as we know,” Sotham told a Kankakee Gazette reporter.

On July 12, 1905, the Gazette reported, “Work of construction is progressing favorably on the sales pavilion …. The first carload of iron for the structure was received this week. The Three-I railway is building tracks to the site of the building while the Illinois Central tracks are already laid and are being graded.”

Three months later, on Oct. 10, the newspaper informed its readers, “The large cattle yards of the T.F.B. Sotham Cattle company are rapidly nearing completion, and by the 15th of October will be ready to receive the 2,500 head of cattle which are waiting to be shipped. The company will have the facilities to take care of and handle 5,000 head of cattle and will be feeding cattle all winter.”

On Oct. 24 and 25, the pavilion was filled with the rapid-fire patter of four auctioneers as 2,100 cattle changed ownership. The following morning the Gazette noted, “The big building which has housed the 2,100 head of mooing, bellowing cattle is practically empty today, all except a lot or two having been shipped out by their new owners.”

Sotham estimated that the sale brought in $50,000, telling the Gazette reporter, “We are more than pleased with the opening two days’ sale.” He said the facility’s modern design and equipment “enable us to handle and sell cattle cheaper than ordinary yards. It is our intention to make our establishment to the cattle world what Marshall Field’s is to the dry goods business.”

Despite its hopeful beginning, the business fell into hard times in less than two years. Local historian Vic Johnson, in a 1994 newspaper article on the Sotham facility, noted, “The year 1907 was not a good one for businessmen. In March, a sharp drop in the stock market signaled the beginning of a financial panic that would last well into November. By July 1907, only two years after the sales pavilion was built, Sotham’s creditors were clamoring for their money.”

On July 1, 1907, the Kankakee Evening Democrat reported that Sotham’s employees claimed he was in Buffalo, New York, and it was presumed he was “negotiating with the Nolls Packing Co., for the sale of his plant …. It is said the packing company is desirous of establishing a western branch and transfer yard, and have inspected the Kankakee properties offered with a view of purchasing.”

Another possible buyer emerged a few days later. The Evening Democrat reported, on July 10, that the Illinois Central Railroad “is watching the developments in the affairs of the cattle company with the intention of getting control of the pavilion … The building could be easily converted into a large railroad storage house with sufficient capacity to answer all the needs of the company for years.”

Neither of the potential sales materialized, and the Sotham firm sank deeper into debt. In early November 1907, land developer and entrepreneur A.E. Cook, who was a major Sotham creditor, gained control of the property through foreclosure. He promptly leased the building to the Worth Motor Car Manufacturing Company, an Indiana company that had been seeking a Kankakee County factory site for several months.

The Worth firm produced a variety of automobiles and trucks in the Kankakee factory from 1907 to 1916. One of its first vehicles was a 12-passenger “sightseeing automobile” that was sold to the city of Chicago for use in its park system.

In 1916, a new vehicle manufacturing firm replaced Worth in the former Sotham building. The Autofarmer Manufacturing Company, owned by A.E. Cook, produced tractors and motorized plows. In the 1920s, the manufacturing firm, renamed Cook Motor Corporation, switched from tractors to trucks.

The facility also was used, during that decade, as an exhibition hall for events. On April 25, 1922, the “Cook Exhibition Building” was filled by a large crowd to celebrate what was advertised as the “Big Kankakee County Mardi Gras celebration commemorating the dedication of the county’s first permanent hard road.”

The Kankakee Daily Republican observed, “The building is ideal for staging the big celebration. Seats have been arranged for at least 3,000 persons, with a space large enough for all to dance who care to take part.”

Today, the 118-year-old building serves a more mundane purpose — since about 1930, it has been the Belt Route Warehouse.

A.E. Cook once owned and lived in Kankakee’s most famous house. What is that house, and when did Cook own it?

Answer: The B. Harley Bradley House, designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, was acquired by Cook in 1912. He traded a large Iowa farm to the Bradleys in exchange for the house, located at 701 S. Harrison Avenue. Three years later, Cook traded the house to bird fancier and birdhouse manufacturer Joseph Dodson for his Evanston home and other properties. Today, the Bradley House is owned by Wright in Kankakee, a nonprofit organization, and is open for tours.