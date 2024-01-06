Contracts OK'd for future Bradley Community Center

BRADLEY — A giant step to transform the former aquarium business along West Broadway Street in Bradley into a village-owned community center has been taken.

At the late December meeting of the Bradley Village Board, trustees approved construction bids totaling $971,000 to turn the former Chicagoland Aquariums site into the 6,000-square-foot Bradley Community Center.

The property is located at 428 W. Broadway St.

The village acquired the property for $250,000 at the end of 2021, with the concept of it becoming a community center.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said some issues pushed the project backwards on the village’s “to-do list,” but it is now set to take shape. If all goes as targeted, site renovations are expected to be concluded by June.

While the location will be known as the village’s community center, Watson said the property will also include an approximate 2,000-square-foot Bradley Historical Museum.

He said the village has a considerable collection of historical pieces which are presently stored in shipping containers.

“It is going to be very nice to have a place to properly display these pieces,” he said.

The site will also provide space for the Bradley Lion’s Club and the Bradley Senior Club. The Lion’s Club area will have seating for at least 40.

The building will be equipped with restrooms and a small kitchen area as well.

Every time the village was set to dive into rehabbing the location, something all came up pushing the project to the side.

“It’s time to get it in gear and get this location up and running,” he said.

Johnson Downs Construction Company of Kankakee will be the project’s construction manager. The company will also perform general trades work. The company’s $544,000 contract was the largest portion of the project.

Funds for this project are coming out of the village’s Capital Fund, Watson said.

Other contracts for the project include:

• $54,877 — Ruben Smith Construction/R&R Construction, Bradley;

• $139,991 — Knott Masonry & Construction, Manteno;

• $140,399 — M&M Sheet Metal, Kankakee;

• $134,200 — Schmidt Electric, Bourbonnais;

• $83,480 — Carpet Weavers Flooring, Bradley.

Bradley will be investing about $12 million into the reconstruction of West Broadway. Bids for this project are anticipated to be awarded in late 2024 and work will likely begin the following spring or summer.

The administration believes West Broadway can be what is labeled a “walkable” district, meaning a site for shops and dining.

Watson said the community center will aid the transformation of West Broadway.