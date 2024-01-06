By the numbers: Kankakee County's 2023 in vital statistics

Kankakee County continued its downward trend regarding population as just-released 2023 year-end statistics show once again local deaths are out-pacing births.

Not only did the county experience a population drop when the 2020 U.S. Census figures were compared to 2010 — 113,449 in 2010 versus 107,502 in 2020 [5.2% drop] — but each year since 2020, Kankakee County has experienced more deaths than births.

According to statistics compiled by the keeper of Kankakee County records — the Kankakee County Clerk’s office — there were 1,223 deaths in Kankakee County and 1,106 births in 2023.

Those figures mean death outpaced birth by 9.6%.

In other words, for every 10 births here, there were approximately 11 deaths.

However, the Census count and the vital statistics do not detail change in population due to individuals moving in or out of the county.

In the county clerk’s release of vital statistics for the year 2022, the county experienced 1,252 deaths and 1,223 births. In 2021, the trend was similar as there were 1,392 deaths and 1,268 births.

Kankakee County, however, is not alone. This trends is occurring throughout the United States. Nationally, the trend is for more births than deaths, but the gap has narrowed over the past several years.

Since 2021 nationally, births over deaths are: 3.58 million births, 3.44 million deaths [2021]; 3.68 million births, 3.46 million deaths [2022]; and 3.66 million births, 3.15 million deaths [2023], according to a U.S. Census Bureau report.

This week, Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson and his staff highlighted changing trends in the county during the past year by releasing the vital statistics for 2023, which include the number of births, most popular boys’ and girls’ names, marriage statistics, number of deaths and more.

Here’s a look at the 2023 statistics according to the county clerk’s office’s records.

<strong>1,223</strong>

There were 1223 deaths in Kankakee County last year, a decrease of 29 from 2022. Since 2020, each year has continued to see the trend of more deaths and less births in Kankakee County — a trend that is echoed nationally.

<strong>1,106</strong>

As of Jan. 3, 2024, there were 1,106 births registered in this county for 2023. This is 117 less than were registered in 2022.

<strong>Noah and Lucas</strong>

The most popular names for boys were Noah and Lucas. This is the second year running that Noah made the top names list, as it ranked alongside the name Walker in 2022.

<strong>Avery and Ava</strong>

The most popular names for girls tied at Avery and Ava.

<strong>108</strong>

More children were born in the months of June (108) in Kankakee County than in any other month in 2023.

<strong>471</strong>

The Kankakee County Clerk’s Office issued 471 marriage licenses in Kankakee County in 2023, 49 less than in 2022.

<strong>October</strong>

Though in 2022 summertime was popular with June weddings happening the most throughout the county, in 2023 the season shifted to October as the most popular month to get hitched. There were 61 October weddings in 2023.

<strong>91 and 85</strong>

The oldest groom was 91 years old and the oldest bride was 85.

<strong>18</strong>

The youngest bride and groom were both 18 years of age.

<strong>349</strong>

The total number of divorce cases filed in 2023 came out to 349. Divorce cases with children were 165 and divorce cases with no children were 184. The Circuit Clerk of Kankakee County supplies this statistic.