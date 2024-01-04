Project Headspace and Timing delivers care packages to every county officer

<strong><em>EDITOR'S NOTE: The address for Guardian Concepts has been corrected below.</em></strong>

To show appreciation for the police officers in Kankakee County, Project Headspace and Timing said “thank you” in the form of care packages.

Three hundred of them.

This is the third January that the nonprofit organization for area veterans provided care packages to county-based officers. The project began after the December 2021 shooting that took the life of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and critically wounded Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

“The first time we built 250 care packages, but then we found that there were other facets of the law enforcement community that had been left out, but feel the pain all the same, so each time we have built a few more than the last,” said Project Headspace founder Eric Peterson, of Manteno.

Thanks to what Peterson describes as “an amazing army of volunteers,” the group was able to build 300 care packages in less than an hour. The team gathered at Steam Hollow Brewing Co. in Manteno for the assembly.

The group held a Care Package Party on Dec. 28. The packages were delivered to each county police department the following morning.

The packages contained gift cards and coupons to local restaurants and businesses, small hygiene items and snack items that could be kept in squad cars, stationery items and more.

All the items were donated by businesses and members of the community. Nearly 30 businesses and organizations assisted with the project.

Peterson said that volunteers came from across the community and that the best part of the packages were the thank-you notes written by community members, as well as drawings and pictures from local children.

<strong>CONTINUING THE TRADITION</strong>

Because of the amount of work PHAT has on its plate with assisting veterans, next year’s project will be carried out by Kankakee Community College’s Veterans Club.

Peterson spoke with KCC President Michael Boyd who expressed interest in having groups from the school continue the tradition. Peterson noted that Director of Financial Aid and Student Engagement Kendra Souligne has stepped up with helping the project in the past on behalf of the Veterans Club.

“I am honored that we were able to get this project started, but I am really excited to see how other groups and new minds can help grow and continue this effort to remind our police officers of how much community support they really have,” Peterson said.

“This is a community project to me, so it only makes sense to me that other organizations have more ownership stake in the project itself.”

<strong>RECREATIONAL SPACE FOR VETERANS</strong>

One of the projects taking up PHAT’s time is the development of a recreational space for veterans that will be located inside Guardian Concepts in Kankakee. A veteran peer support group already meets there from 7-9 p.m. on Mondays.

Peterson wants to build a community space for veterans that may need to get out of the house, but would not want to go to a site where alcohol is served.

“It will be similar to a ‘Morale, Welfare, and Recreation’ or ‘USO’ facility that service members are familiar with,” he said.

The group is also expanding its outreach program this year and is nearing completion of a crisis program to provide trained veteran advocates to veterans in crisis alongside law enforcement and EMS personnel.

And while PHAT might not be overseeing next year’s care package assembly, that doesn’t mean its work with — and appreciation for — law enforcement has come to an end.

“One more thing I hope this project accomplishes — in addition to showing the law enforcement community in our area how much love and support they truly have — I hope this project helps in its own small way to revitalize the community perspective on what we can achieve when we work together, and the influence we have on others,” Peterson said.

While he may have had the initial idea, he said it wouldn’t have come to fruition without the many hands that have volunteered to help.

“It gives me the motivation to continue serving my community when I see the beautiful work we can do when we work together, and it reminds me that there are so many like myself that are working tirelessly to ensure that we leave this world in a better place than the one we found,” he said.

“For that, I will forever be proud to be a resident here.”

Project Headspace and Timing has the following events on the calendar:

<strong>Subs for a Cause</strong>

From 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Subway, 922 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais, 50% of each purchase goes toward PHAT. Mention the fundraiser to the cashier to participate.

<strong>Axe-Throwing League</strong>

For the next six weeks at 7 p.m. on Thursdays, PHAT hosts a free veteran axe-throwing league at Splitting Targets, 245 S. West Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Veteran Peer Support Group</strong>

The group meets from 7-9 p.m. every Monday at Guardian Concepts, 1292 W. Station St., Kankakee.