Manteno vacates small strip of land so it can be sold

MANTENO — The Manteno Board of Trustees unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday that vacated a small strip of land that the village school district will purchase.

The property is on part of the property where the public works department was formerly located.

The ordinance vacated a 30-foot-wide strip of land being an unimproved and unused extension of North 2000 East Road between Illinois Route 50 and the Canadian National Railway right of way, according to the ordinance.

“This is a strip of land that showed up on the title search for the old public works property down at the end of South Street,” said Chris LaRocque, village administrator. “In order to clear the title and to be able to sell the property, we had to vacate that old right of way to get rid of that.”

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said it was a strip of land that went through the parking lot of the former public works department. It’s an approximate 129-foot-long parcel.

Nugent said the Manteno Community Unit School District 5 is expected to purchase the entire property.

“There was a strip of land that was dedicated as of right of way,” LaRocque said. “That showed up on the title, so we had to vacate that in order to get a clear title for them.”

LaRocque said the school district wants to move its maintenance garage that’s adjacent to the football field so it can be converted to other uses, including a concession stand.

The Manteno Public Works Department moved from 700 S. Oak St. to a newly constructed building at 10555 N. Maple St., across from Legacy Park, in October. Previously, the village purchased 10 acres for the new, 45,000-square-foot public works facility, and the total project cost $7 million, which came out of the reserve fund.