Wilson settling in as BTPD interim executive director

BRADLEY — Bourbonnais Township Park District recently announced John Wilson as interim executive director.

Following the November resignation of Bourbonnais Township Park District’s then-executive director Ed Piatt, the BTPD board quickly had to determine how to fill the gap. Wilson was appointed on Dec. 19 following the commissioners voting 3-0. Commissioner Kelly O’Connor was absent.

“With the resignation of the former director, it made sense to put an interim director in place,” Wilson told the Daily Journal following the Dec. 19 meeting. “My goal is to set the table for the new director coming in where some of the problems, concerns will be eliminated.”

This week, BTPD shared a press release on the announcement, offering the community more information about Wilson.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Bourbonnais Township Park District family and contribute to creating memorable experiences for those attending their parks and participating in programs,” Wilson said in the release.

“My background in parks and recreation has equipped me with the skills that ensure that visitors leave with a positive impact of BTPD.”

Wilson, of Lansing, was hired as a consultant to work two half-days a week and be paid $125 an hour. Wilson was one of three candidates the Illinois Association of Park Districts recommended.

This pay and schedule will remain the same with Wilson’s change in title.

Wilson currently works for the Chicago White Sox part-time in guest relations.

Prior to his current role, Wilson held the position of Director of Parks & Recreation at Lan-Oak Park District in Lansing, the release said.

Wilson’s track record includes spearheading the first major renovation of the district’s recreation and fitness center, overcoming financial challenges and developing new neighborhood parks.

Wilson’s leadership impacted the Lansing community, including the completion of the Pennsy Greenway Trail Project, a five-mile bike/pedestrian trail, the release said.

Since his retirement in 2016, Wilson has remained active in various consulting roles for park and recreation agencies in Michigan and Illinois.

He continues to serve on the Oceana County Parks and Recreation Commission and the Village of Pentwater/Pentwater Township Parks and Recreation Board in Michigan.

“John’s extensive career and dedication to community development make him an invaluable asset to BTPD,” board president Dave Zinanni said in the release.

“BTPD looks forward to the positive impact and knowledge he brings to enhance the park district.”

John Wilson is a seasoned professional with an illustrious career in parks and recreation. His extensive experience includes roles as director of parks and recreation and Superintendent of Parks and Maintenance, contributing to the development and enhancement of community spaces.

• Lan-Oak Park District, Lansing, Director of Parks and Recreation (March 1999–February 2016)

• Park District of LaGrange, LaGrange, Superintendent of Parks and Maintenance/Interim Director of Parks & Recreation (February 1998–June 1999)

• Grayslake Community Park District,Grayslake, Executive Director of Parks and Recreation (June 1988 – August 1997)

• Chicago Ridge Park District, Chicago Ridge, Executive Director of Parks and Recreation (September 1979-April 1987)

Wilson is a member of Michigan Parks and Recreation Association; Illinois Park and Recreation Association; Illinois Association of Park Districts; and National Recreation and Park Association. He has been award several distinguished awards and accolades throughout his career including IAPD Presidents Award and South Suburban Recreational Professional Association Lifetime Achievement Award.

<em>Source: Bourbonnais Township Park District</em>