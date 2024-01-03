Lawsuit filed over rezoning of Gotion property

The opposition to the Gotion lithium battery plant will continue the fight against the development.

A lawsuit was filed Dec. 22 in Kankakee County Circuit Court by a group opposed to the Gotion plant that is planned for the former Kmart warehouse in Manteno.

A chief aim of the suit is to return the former Kmart property’s zoning to light industrial, which would not allow for the operation of the battery plant.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are the Concerned Citizens of Manteno and Brian Kovaka; and the defendants are the Village of Manteno, Francis Smith, Transform Manteno Il, LLC, and Gotion Inc.

Smith is chairman of the seven-member Manteno Plan Commission, which approved the Gotion rezoning request in December.

The village of Manteno was served Tuesday with the lawsuit at the village office. The crux of the lawsuit is that the rezoning of the property from light industrial to heavy industrial was illegal, among numerous other claims.

The plaintiffs are represented by Eckland & Blando LLP law firm in Minneapolis, Minn.

In the complaint, the plaintiffs state the “action arises from a massive and dangerous lithium battery plant being brought into a small, rural community that does not want it, that does not need it, and that has laws which do not allow it.”

The lawsuit also states, “This dangerous plant is only viable because the Village of Manteno Plan Commission approved, in a five-minute meeting without any discussion of the findings of fact in opposition submitted by the plaintiff … a rezoning of the property the plant will sit on from I-1 [light industrial] to I-2 [heavy industrial]. It did this despite the rezoning violating the Village of Manteno code, Village of Manteno Comprehensive Plan, and the Illinois Constitution and statutes.”

In addition, the lawsuit stated, “To Protect their community and stop to this illegal rezoning and illegal plant, Plaintiffs bring this complaint seeking declaratory and injunctive relief to enjoin the rezoning and the plant’s operation.”

The plaintiffs also seek a “writ of mandamus” to direct the village to revert the zoning back to the light industrial designation.

<strong>CONCERNED CITIZENS OF MANTENO</strong>

According to court documents, the Concerned Citizens of Manteno is an Illinois non-profit whose members include residents of the village of Manteno who live near the proposed batter plant.

They oppose it for environmental, national security, health, safety and good governance reasons.

In the lawsuit’s “Prayer for Relief,” part of the complaint where the plaintiff states the damages or other remedies it is seeking from the court, it is asking the court, in part, for the following:

• A declaratory judgment that “the proposed use of the Gotion Plant will involve highly toxic chemicals and storage of dangerous materials outside the Gotion Plant” and is in violation of the village code.

• “The rezoning was unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary, capricious, and unreasonable” and want the property revered back to the light industrial designation. The proposed construction also is a private nuisance to Kovaka.

• “For permanent injunctive relief forbidding the granting/issuing of building permits and other permits necessary for the construction and operation of the Gotion Plant.”

• “For permanent injunctive relief enjoining operation of the Gotion Plant for use as a lithium-ion battery plant or any other industrial use that utilizes highly toxic materials.”

• For permanent injunctive relief enjoining the use of lithium, NMP, or any other toxic or highly toxic materials at the Gotion Property.

On Tuesday morning, Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said he couldn’t comment on the lawsuit as he had not actually seen the documents yet.

After the Manteno Plan Commission meeting where it gave a unanimous recommendation on the rezoning, Nugent said that it’s also included in the village code prohibiting the use of toxic chemicals, that the village’s code enforcement officer determines what chemicals are toxic.

“If you have chemicals that are used improperly, they can become a problem,” Nugent said. “But I think Gotion explained that that’s not the way they do business, and they have to make sure they adhere by all the rules and regulations to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“… The amount of chemicals in certain areas are going to be minuscule amounts. All chemicals can be harmful if used in an improper fashion, the same thing holds true here.”

Kovaka is a resident of Manteno, who owns and lives at 863 White Tail Bend in Manteno. The property sits within 1,200 feet of the property the Gotion plant will be built. He owned the property prior to the rezoning.

Smith, one of the defendants, is the chairman of the Manteno Plan Commission. Another defendant, Transform Manteno, a limited liability company based in Hoffman Estates, was the owner of the property before it was recently sold.

A court date on the lawsuit will be set at a later date.

The China-based Gotion will soon transform the 1.5-million-square-foot former Kmart distribution center into a high-tech lithium battery manufacturing plant. The company projects ultimately hiring some 2,600 workers with an annual average income level of $55,000.