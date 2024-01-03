Bradley library offering grab-and-go overdose reversal medication

A service is available at Bradley Public Library that has nothing to do with books.

The library, at 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, has a purple dispenser near the entrance offering free doses of Naloxone, better known as Narcan Nasal Spray. A sign on the box explains signs of an overdose and instructions of how to use the nasal spray.

At the bottom of the box reads a warning, “Beware of counterfeit drugs that may contain fentanyl.” Narcan is used in instances of fentanyl overdose.

Like most other library services, this is free to the public.

“You don’t have to be from Bradley to take advantage of many of the programs the Bradley Public Library provides, including the Narcan,” said Bradley Public Library Director Jodie DePatis.

The library has been offering Narcan — which is supplied by the Kankakee County Health Department — since 2021. Prior to obtaining the dispenser, which also is supplied by KCHD, Narcan kits were available in the men’s and women’s restrooms.

“We wanted it to be readily available yet discreet so people wouldn’t feel embarrassed or intimidated about taking it,” said DePatis.

Before having the Narcan kits available to the public, the library added it as part of its first aid kit around 2019.

“Thankfully, we’ve never had to use it.”

DePatis said that, before implementing the dispenser, the library would give out between three to 12 kits per month. The director expects the usage to increase now that the benefits of Narcan have become more visible and promoted.

“We don’t ask any questions when people pick up kits at the library, but from the people who have stopped to thank us when they come in, we know we’ve had everyone from college students to bartenders pick up Narcan kits so they can be prepared in case they come across someone [overdosing].”

The health department initially reached out to the library about a partnership on getting Narcan in more hands. DePatis said it’s been a good fit due to the need in the community.

“Our location in the middle of town and open hours being later than most public buildings mean we can reach more people. Any time we can help another agency extend their reach is a win for the community.”