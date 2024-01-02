Heard on the Street: Huckleberry's Snack Shack a pet food pantry for pet owners in need

When pet owners have to make the difficult decision to re-home their animal, it’s often because of health or financial issues.

When Jamie Skraban, of Peotone, fell on hard times, re-homing her beloved Huckleberry was not an option.

After adopting her dog in 2013, he developed a heart condition at age 2. A three-month supply of medication was about $1,600 — a tall order for someone on a single income with bills to pay.

“There was absolutely no way I was re-homing him. He was my soul dog, my beating heart,” she said. “Leaning on local support, rescue followers, friends and fundraising events, I was able to properly care for him.”

Huckleberry lived until age 5, but he lives on through Skraban’s endeavor of helping other pet owners who might be struggling to care for their fur babies.

Huckleberry’s Snack Shack is a pet food pantry where residents from Will and Kankakee counties are eligible to receive donated food items. Those in need can contact Skraban directly to receive food donations.

Bentley’s Pet Stuff, in downtown Frankfort, donates bagged and canned food weekly. Huckleberry’s also partners with Rescue Pack, a large pet food pantry/distribution center that allows rescues to purchase pallets of foods for a small cost.

“Huckleberry’s Snack Shack will temporarily feed local pets, allowing families to increase their ability to care for pets with the goal of keeping them out of shelters and with their families,” Skraban said, who encourages pet owners who might be struggling to “lean on [Huckleberry’s] for support” rather than re-home or bring a pet to already overwhelmed shelters.

Huckleberry’s became an official nonprofit organization in 2022 after years of Skraban collecting and transporting food from her upstairs apartment. She then moved into a home and built Huck’s Shed to be used as headquarters.

Recently, the organization found a new home.

Patrick Wilder, president and owner of All Automotive Inc. and Fun Hub in Aroma Park, reached out to Skraban, offering Huckleberry’s a small space. Huckleberry’s had held a Santa photoshoot fundraiser at All Automotive in Peotone.

The space is at 141 S. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

Wilder asked if the organization has funds to pay for rent, and Skraban explained all donations go right back to food purchases. Wilder then offered the space rent-free for one year.

“I am INSANELY stoked about this!” Skraban wrote in a Facebook post after the rental became official. “I am incredibly grateful for the generous donation.”

Skraban explained the space will be used as a public meeting place, just as if it was a human food pantry. They will have hours available weekly for local residents to come and “shop” for food items.

“The space will be bright (sunny) and full of love. And just like everything I do, I make spaces/events feel like home,” Skraban said. “We will have personal touches throughout the space. Photos of Huckleberry and a Rainbow Bridge wall for those that donate in honor of their deceased pet(s).”

For more information, search Huckleberry’s Snack Shack on Facebook, or email <a href="mailto:snackshack2913@gmail.com" target="_blank">snackshack2913@gmail.com</a>.

