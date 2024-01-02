Bourbonnais officials asking residents for input on Riverfront Park

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais village officials would like for residents to weigh in on what vision they have for Riverfront Park.

The village is hosting a public workshop from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 10 in the Community Room downstairs in the Municipal Center at 700 Main St. NW. Registration is not required for this event.

The 10.7-acre park is along the Kankakee River in the 1200 block of Canterbury Lane. It is one of the village’s biggest parks acreage wise.

It offers a frisbee golf course, walking and biking trails, fishing, picnic shelters and picnic tables.

“Riverfront is one of our premiere parks in the village of Bourbonnais, with unlimited access to the Kankakee River, which is rare in almost any community,” Assistant Administrator Laurie Cyr said earlier this year. “We want to utilize the river.”

It is possible that a fishing pier would be added, she said.

The frisbee golf course is popular. Cyr said that could be enhanced.

Kimley-Horn and Associates of Chicago is developing a master plan for the park. They are being paid $34,400.

It’s another in a series of “Imagine Bourbonnais’ initiatives welcoming the community to participate in the Master Plan for Riverfront Park, according to a news release from the village.

“Imagine Bourbonnais” is part of the village’s marketing and branding of the village as it moves forward.

“This is just the latest project we are looking for the public’s input,” Administrator Mike Van Mill said.

It was part of the process used in developing the Community Campus and the village’s streetscape beautification of North Convent Street.

“For this to be successful, we need the input from the public that is going to use it,” Van Mill said.

“We are doing this for the people. The people who will be here 20 years from now. For the people who are moving here. For the companies that move here.”

Three years ago, the village developed a master plan to update and enhance its 22 parks, Cyr said earlier this year.

The village is upgrading all its parks via a multi-year plan. Work has already been completed at Keno Park and Jordan Park.

The master planning process is intended to develop a vision for the park that highlights the unique character and amenities of the site and continues to serve the open space and recreation needs of the community for years to come, the news release said.

When: 5:30-7 p.m., Wednesday, January 10

Where: Community Room downstairs in the Municipal Center at 700 Main St. NW.

Registration is not required for this event.

For a list of Bourbonnais parks and amenities available, go to <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/local-parks" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/local-parks</a>.