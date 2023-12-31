Two years later: Community gathers at Bradley Police Dept. to honor Rittmanic, Bailey

Though two years have passed, the events of Dec. 29, 2021, still permeate the village of Bradley and beyond.

Through fundraising and memorial events and through “Back the Blue” signage and more, people in the area continue to remember and honor Bradley Police Sgts. Marlene Rittmanic and Tyler Bailey, who were the victims of a shooting at the Comfort Inn property while responding to a call of barking dogs.

Rittmanic died from her injuries; Bailey was critically wounded.

The community gathered on the two-year anniversary Saturday night at the Bradley Police Department, around the time of the 2021 call that came in after 9 p.m., for a Blue Light Vigil, using blue lights to show support for the officers, the department and first responders.

Organized by area residents Patrick and Kim Sweetie, dozens upon dozens of friends, loved ones and community members turned up for the event.

For the one-year anniversary, family and friends of Rittmanic and community supporters of Rittmanic and Bailey gathered at the Comfort Inn for a candlelight vigil.