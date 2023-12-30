World class start to return of Kankakee River Regatta

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee River Regatta is coming back in a big way.

For the first time since 2013, the Labor Day weekend powerboat races will feature World Championships in F200 and SST45 tunnel boat racing.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said he had been awaiting word.

“We are extremely excited, but also nervous because 2024 is [four] days away and it is eight months until the races. We have to get going,” Curtis said Wednesday.

“It was a great way to end the year along with other things that are happening here.”

The Union Internationale Motonautique, the international governing body of powerboating, and the American Power Boat Association made the announcement in a news release Tuesday.

The world championship races are scheduled for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

“This is great for tourism. This will not only highlight Kankakee but Kankakee County,” Curtis said.

“It’s a lot like when the [Chicago] Bears held training camp here. There were a lot of people from out of town and Chicago who came down here and found out what we had here.

“It is great the races are coming back here.”

The regatta event is a joint partnership of five organizations: City of Kankakee, Kankakee Valley Park District, Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Kankakee County), Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.

“This is great news. This is going to bring people from all over,” said KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz.

Volunteer Event Coordinator Elizabeth Lubben said helping get the races back to Kankakee has been a labor of love.

Lubben was the best friend of Jackie Grosso, the 15-year-old racer who died in a boat accident during the 1999 regatta.

“I can’t think of anything better to honor her than bring the race back,” Lubben said.

Grosso and Lubben were classmates at Herscher High School. Lubben graduated in 2002.

The race weekend will bring many visitors to the area.

“Economically, this is a no-brainer for the county. When I was filling out the paperwork for the CTAP (Community Tourism Action Plan) grant through the Kankakee County visitors bureau, this is exactly the kind of event the grant helps,” Lubben said.

Lubben’s husband, Joel, is a 21-year member of the Kankakee Fire Department.

The much-anticipated return of high-speed tunnel boat racing to Kankakee has been met with enthusiasm from both fans and officials alike, Chris Fairchild, President of the American Power Boat Association, said in the release.

“It’s been 10 years since we raced in Kankakee, and it’s exciting to not only bring the racing back but also bring back the world stage with World Championships at stake,” Fairchild said.