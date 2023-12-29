Bourbonnais trustees discuss adding pickleball courts

BOURBONNAIS — Plans are in the works for the village of Bourbonnais to add a second site for pickleball courts in the village.

During a finance committee meeting Wednesday, trustees discussed a proposal to add four courts at Ed Hayes Park. It is located a half block west of North Convent Street on Highpoint Circle South. Parts of Ardith Drive and Mid Court Drive border the park.

Hayes Park sits on 2.3 acres and has playground equipment and a covered picnic table area. Ninety percent of the park is open land.

The only pickleball courts in Bourbonnais are located at Keno Park in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Township Park District.

The courts could be used in the winter as a site for the village’s mobile ice rink, Bourbonnais Administrator Mike Van Mill said.

The estimated cost for the project is $280,000, with more than a half of the cost going toward the asphalt courts. A picnic pavilion is proposed as well as a crushed stone walkway.

The village would use $230,000 via American Rescue Plan Act federal funds it received. The remaining $50,000 comes from an Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant administered by the Kankakee County Board.

Bourbonnais Finance Director Tara Latz gave an update on the $2.6 million ARPA funds the village received.

If the pickleball court project is approved, the village will have approximately $431,000 left, Latz said.

“We have to allocate what we are going to use the [ARPA] money for by the end of calendar year 2024,” Latz said.

So far, the village has used ARPA funds to replace four aging police vehicles, two public works plows, replace the railing and walls of the pond in front of the Municipal Center, upgrading the Community Room in the Municipal Center, and discounting for two years village residents’ Republic Services garbage bills, according to a document prepared by Latz.

<strong>COURTS LOCATION</strong>

Trustee Randy King asked if Hayes Park was just a proposed site.

“As we scanned the different parks we have, [Ed Hayes Park] seemed to be the one,” Van Mill said. “It’s totally up to the board where they would like to see it. I looked at this place as a good location; it somewhat doesn’t have a high impact on residential areas.

“It has commercial and some multi-family homes to the east and the north. There are some homes to the west. That is where we can mitigate noise with fencing and landscaping.”

There are approximately six houses on Anita Drive whose backyards border the park on its west side.