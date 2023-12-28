Year in Review: The Daily Journal's feel-good news of 2023

While 2023 has had its share of difficulties with inflation, war and violence, there was still a lot of good that happened. We hope this rundown of our Top 10 “feel-good” stories of the year reminds you of the sense of community and positivity that exists in Kankakee County.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/kankakee/after-6-years-in-a-shelter-cindy-lou-gets-a-forever-home/article_72086f6e-a8a6-11ed-b8f7-9f9557b28351.html" target="_blank"><strong>After 6 years at KCHF, Cindy Lou finds a home</strong></a>

On April 10, 2017, a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier from Kentucky was taken into Kankakee County Humane Foundation with her 12 newborn puppies.

All of the puppies were adopted, but mom, Cindy Lou, remained, living in the care of the St. Anne-based animal rescue and shelter.

On Feb. 6, 2023, the now nearly 7-year-old dog was adopted and brought to her forever home after almost six years of waiting.

Finally, KCHF’s longest-staying resident found her people.

Cindy Lou was featured on CBS 2 Chicago for being a long-staying pet, but even after that, still no bites.

There weren’t until the Karsgaard family, of Ashkum, lost their beloved dog, Remmy, and was looking to take in another four-legged friend who needed a home.

Noah Karsgaard, 31, saw her on the KCHF website, and while he and dad, Scott, 58, went into the shelter with an interest in seeing several dogs, it was immediate that Cindy Lou was the one.

“She’s the perfect dog, I have to say that,” said Scott after a week-and-a-half with his new family member.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/momence/last-gladiolus-farmer-in-momence-talks-flowers-history/article_f8bf4cce-3539-11ee-b4cb-ab3abd80aea9.html" target="_blank"><strong>Last gladiolus farmer in Momence talks flower's history</strong></a>

When the Momence Gladiolus Festival started 85 years ago, there were around 80 flower farmers in Momence growing the festival’s namesake flower.

Today, there is one.

Oosterhoff Flowers (also known as Richard Oosterhoff & Son) began in the 1930s under the farming of Harry Oosterhoff. Eventually, Harry retired and the business was passed on to his son, Rich, in 1958. When Rich retired in 1996, the torch was passed to current owner Glen.

Glen had been a Certified Public Accountant for years and was tired of the commute and travel. Dad Rich was ready to slow down, and it seemed like the perfect time to pass the family business onto son, Glen.

The expansive fields grow hundreds of thousands of flowers per year. While other flowers — such as tulips, sunflowers and dozens more — are grown on the land, the heart and soul is that original flower.

“Glads are our specialty still,” Glen said.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/citizen-spotlight-sullivan-celebrates-38-years-of-christmas-cheer/article_8aed96e0-7bc8-11ed-ae01-c7fcd64592b1.html" target="_blank"><strong>Sullivan celebrates nearly 40 years of Christmas cheer</strong></a>

Steve Sullivan gets ready for work like most people, starting by putting his pants on one leg at a time.

What’s different from most people is that those pants belong to a full burgundy Santa suit, as Sullivan has the merriest job of all.

Since the age of 18, Sullivan, of Watseka, has spent his holiday seasons transforming into Santa Claus — appearing at malls, town celebrations and private parties. The 2023 holiday season marks his 39th year as Old Saint Nick.

“I just can’t give it up,” Sullivan said with a laugh.

He said he always believes each year will be his last as Santa, but it never is.

Even his laugh is jolly.

“I love it, I really do,” Sullivan said. “When you put that Santa suit on, it gives you a different feeling.”

Sullivan has appeared as Santa all over Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

When discussing what Santa symbolizes to him, he put it simply: “Santa is somebody to make people happy.”

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bourbonnais_news/couple-who-met-studying-abroad-in-67-marry-after-decades-parted-by-geography/article_3fe0be0a-2bf1-11ee-ac26-bb2697293046.html" target="_blank"><strong>Couple marries after decades parted by geography</strong></a>

It could be the premise of a best-selling romance novel: A love story 50-plus years in the making, separated by geography and finally culminated with marriage.

Instead, it’s the true love story of now Bourbonnais resident Judy Yoothanom, 77, and her husband, Narong, 81.

The couple met in 1967 while both studying abroad in the U.S. at two different schools in the St. Louis area. Judy is originally from the Philippines, and Narong is from Thailand.

Geography would quickly become an issue for the couple, as Narong wrote to Judy at her St. Louis address. However, she never received the letter and, in that time, was offered a social work internship in Galesburg.

This is where they would lose communication for nearly 50 years.

In 2018, Judy’s sister, Brenda, happened to find Narong on Facebook and decided to send him a message. The two quickly got in touch through email and then Facebook Messenger.

The love was still there, and the couple married in July 2023.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/cleared-for-takeoff-kankakee-bar-adds-airplane-to-decor/article_5d8f0834-b195-11ed-b250-57ccb3b2376d.html" target="_blank"><strong>Kankakee bar gets airplane decor</strong></a>

It weighs about 300 pounds, has a wingspan of 17 feet and is 15.3 feet in length.

For Lance Marczak, a 4th Ward alderman and the owner of the location where the downtown bar, Out On A Limb, calls home, there could not be anything better hanging from the ceiling.

That’s right. There is a 1961 Smith DSA-1 (Darn Small Aeroplane) mini plane hanging upside down from a steel I-beam in the 2,750-square-foot bar at 139 S. Schuyler Ave. in downtown Kankakee.

“It fits,” the 53-year-old Marczak deadpanned when he explained how the experimental plane got from an auction to the ceiling of the bar, neatly tucked alongside a pair of ceiling fans.

The plane was purchased by Marczak on Feb. 5, and on Feb. 12, Marczak and an enthusiastic group of friends/aviation buffs carted the plane inside from 11 disassembled pieces, reassembled the craft and then hung it from the ceiling.

The entire project took the crew of eight about 10-11 hours to complete.

In all, the single-prop craft weighs only about 300 pounds.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/a-friendship-for-the-ages-age-difference-no-barrier-to-bond/article_039e1a80-88d7-11ee-a01e-8f5cdc5fb6a6.html" target="_blank"><strong>A friendship for the ages</strong></a>

Pauline Peterson and Anthony Sanfratello have something of a unique friendship.

Anthony, however, is quick to note friendships come in all shapes and sizes. This friendship may be a little more difficult to fit neatly into any one category.

Pauline is almost 97. Anthony’s next birthday will mark his 20th. That is correct. These friends are only separated by a mere 77 years.

And while neither one actually uttered the exact words, they do appear to be the best of friends.

It is a friendship which started about six years ago and was born through the Daily Journal. Pauline was a subscriber. Anthony was her paperboy.

The two just naturally connected.

And the friendship grew deeper when Anthony played a key role in May 2018 when Pauline had fallen ill. While in the home, Anthony noticed his friend was just not quite right.

She soon collapsed and fell to the floor. Anthony called 911, and tragedy was averted.

There was a second incident two months later. Anthony again called for emergency medical care.

Pauline is not relying on Anthony to be her personal rescuer; she does enjoy having him around, but she relies on him as nothing more than her friend.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/for-longtime-foster-mom-woods-helping-children-in-my-blood/article_6d7471c6-ef39-11ed-9564-77193cbbaa28.html" target="_blank"><strong>For longtime foster mom, helping children 'in my blood'</strong></a>

Arlene Woods has three children.

They are grown. The Kankakee women’s eldest son, Dana, is 52. The middle child, daughter Adrian, is 51. The third child, daughter Ranisha, came a bit later. She is 27.

The now 70-year-old mother, however, went far beyond raising those three. Light-years beyond.

So many children have been under her care that, in fact, she sheepishly acknowledges she is not exactly sure how many she has fostered since her first foster children entered her home back in 1983.

She believes, in the 40 years of being a foster mother, the number of children she has helped is somewhere between 80-100. An astonishing figure to be sure.

But for foster child No. 1, Marie Benson, now 57 and a resident of Mississippi, she will never forget her foster mom, the woman she refers to as her mother.

Asked what her life might have been if she had not stepped into Arlene’s home as a 14-year-old, Marie paused for only a moment.

“I’d probably be on the street,” said Marie, who has three grown children of her own as well as three grandchildren. “She put me on the right path. I thank God for her all the time.”

Marie stayed with Arlene and her family until the age of 21.

“She taught me to be the best Marie I can be,” she said. “I have never forgotten that. She’s such a loving person.”

<strong><a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/grant-park-girl-raising-money-for-school-lunch-debt/article_a847bc0c-7a4b-11ee-bc29-bb34f9060172.html" target="_blank">Student</a>, <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bourbonnais_news/lets-ketchup-helps-more-schools-launches-new-campaign/article_2219db48-6c5d-11ee-b8b1-9bc314073bc0.html" target="_blank">organization</a> helping eliminate cost of area lunch debt</strong>

A group of friends concerned about school lunch debt and the stress it can bring to kids and families has started a local nonprofit aimed at helping them “catch up.”

It’s called Let’s Ketchup.

President Mike Murphy said that he, Vice President John Adams and some of their friends began discussing ways they might be able to help others, and the school lunch debt issue was quickly determined to be a cause everyone felt strongly about.

With most of the group having connections to education or mental health fields, it seemed a logical path for them to follow, Murphy said.

“Our initial thought process was, how could we kind of help with [bridging] the financial gap between families and food-related needs,” he said.

Since forming, the group has donated thousands to local school districts. Murphy said the group took inspiration from the late Nick Huffman, who owned the Looney Bin in Bradley.

Also inspired by Huffman’s work of raising money for Bradley schools to cancel lunch debt was Huffman’s second cousin, 7-year-old Paisley Riechers, of Grant Park, who hand painted and sold ornaments to offset Grant Park schools’ lunch debt.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/manteno_news/7-year-old-manteno-girl-raises-funds-for-veterans-to-purchase-robotic-dog-for-alzheimers/article_c9dfcd40-7e57-11ee-8052-23cd73b2966c.html" target="_blank"><strong>Manteno child sells lemonade for veterans</strong></a>

Though Finley Appleton never met her maternal grandfather, his life still serves as an inspiration.

The 7-year-old Manteno Elementary student has been hearing stories of her grandfather, Michael Appleton, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, from her mother, Ashley Appleton, who was 9 when her father passed.

Ashley has spent the past three years working with the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County, starting as administrative assistant and moving up to senior veteran service officer.

“[My dad] was my inspiration for wanting to help veterans,” Ashley said.

Because of growing up with a veteran father, and now working in her chosen field, Ashley has exposed Finley to what veterans have done for the country and why a holiday like Veterans Day is important, rather than just a day off school.

Finley’s unique exposure to the ins and outs of working with veterans inspired her to want to host a lemonade stand during the garage sale portion of Manteno’s Oktoberfest where funds raised would be given to the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno.

Raising $430.09, Finley and Ashley donated items including a Companion Pet [a robotic dog that serves as a therapy “pet” for those with Alzheimer’s] and dry erase lapboards.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/new-owners-are-bringing-back-iconic-kankakee-bar-the-dam-tap/article_481046c4-58d6-11ee-b646-f7b90a1c1308.html" target="_blank"><strong>The Dam Tap returns to Kankakee</strong></a>

In many minds, the Dam Tap, an iconic Kankakee bar nestled near the flowing waters of the Kankakee River, never left.

While the location had been sold by the now-late John Reed and his wife, Roxanne, only shortly before his June 2005 death, the site was renamed the River House. It operated under that name for years.

But to many beer-drinking and fun-loving Kankakee County residents, the location remained known as the Dam Tap.

Despite what the signage might have proclaimed, the name really never changed.

Enter Kankakee County-based businessmen and developers Dustin Kooy, of Kankakee, and Dwayne VadeBonCouer, of Manteno.

Kooy purchased the about 2,000-square-foot site in November 2022 for $250,000 and was set to clean the location and bring it back into prominence. He wasn’t sure he could do it alone. So, he reached out to friend, VadeBonCouer to see if he would be interested in partnering on the location.

VadeBonCouer said he was on board but had one simple demand: The site needed to operate under its former longtime name, the Dam Tap.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bradley_news/local-cosmetic-tattooist-lagesse-helping-breast-cancer-survivors-with-areola-restoration/article_a8262ba0-6ea7-11ee-9a7b-cff8acef8322.html" target="_blank"><strong>Cosmetic tattooist helping breast cancer survivors with areola restoration</strong></a>

Sitting inside Electric Lady Lounge, at 1111 Blatt Blvd., Bradley, Kankakee County native Ari Hayden wears a pink blazer with a pin attached to her lapel.

Upon closer inspection, the pin features Hayden’s work of a restored areola tattoo with the words “Ari-ola Restorative Tattoo” — also referred to as ART.

Selling pins for $10 each, all of the money is put into an account which helps restoration clients with payment.

“I never started doing this work to make money,” she said while going through her room featuring pops of pink and a shelf of temporary nipples called Nipplebacks. These are given to clients during a consultation so they can see what the tattooing will look like before it becomes permanent.

This concept is just one of the ways Hayden works to make her clients comfortable.

After studying with Stacie-Rae Weir, of Canada, who has made it her life’s work to teach Areola Restorative Work, Hayden began working with clients in June. Thus far, she’s provided areola restoration for nine clients and works with both breast cancer survivors and those seeking gender-affirming care.

“[Ari’s] just an amazing person, too. I’m like ‘you’re a gift from God.’ She just got it,” said client Amy Wordlaw. “And for her to not be a cancer survivor herself, she just understood the vulnerability of being in my position.”

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bourbonnais_news/12-year-old-business-owner-brings-collectors-together-at-link-to-the-past/article_66a9e124-939d-11ee-a30e-bfda19ffeea9.html" target="_blank"><strong>12-year-old business owner brings collectors together</strong></a>

Math for most junior high students consists of long division and fractions.

For 12-year-old Lincoln Skutt, math also consists of revenue versus profit.

Revenue, he explained, is if he buys something for $5 and sells it for $10, the revenue is listed as $10, but the profit is only $5.

“You have to spend money to make money,” he said.

Skutt speaks beyond his years.

By day, the St. Paul’s Lutheran School student joins his classmates in solving seventh-grade math equations. After school and on weekends, he’s running his own business in Bourbonnais.

Link to the Past is a specialty store selling new and vintage collectibles — from video games to action figures to trading cards.

The store, at 4 Duncan Drive, Suite 4, on the eastern edge of the Belle Aire subdivision, opened on March 4 after a soft launch on Feb. 25 with friends and family.

While Lincoln, who goes by Link (a nod to the Legend of Zelda games), is the face of the business and has a say in every decision made. The store is run in conjunction with his dad, James.