KCHF hosting post-holiday open house

Looking to make a new friend?

The Kankakee County Humane Foundation might have just the ticket.

From noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 6, the animal shelter will be hosting an open house at 2214 IL-1, St. Anne, where visitors can meet all of the adoptable shelter residents with no appointment needed. Applications for adoption will be available.

The shelter is also seeking donations during the open house in the form of clumping litter, Fabuloso floor cleaner, bleach, Friskies canned cat food, Nylabones for large dogs and other large dog chew toys.

For more information, and a peek at the animals (including cats, dogs and rabbits) available for adoption, go to <a href="https://www.k3chf.org/adopt?fbclid=IwAR20y1FsiZDKkNX02f_lJeE-7KJxJyN8HZSQAoC1gkTwjeMRHRw-Wu5ma7g" target="_blank">k3chf.org/adopt</a>.