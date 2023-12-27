Year in Review: Community pillars depart in 2023

A former financial leader and developer of an ever-expanding Kankakee County bank, one of the region's most-recognized and sought-after religious leaders and a businessman, an airline pilot and community servant were just three of the many 2023 regional notable deaths.

While the passing of longtime Bourbonnais-based banker Merlin Karlock, Kankakee Pastor William Copeland — who built Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church on the city's north side — and Hugh VanVorst, the longtime mayor of the tiny Union Hill, American Airlines pilot and longtime Kankakee Community College board member, were blows to the River Valley region, they were far from the only notable residents to have died in 2023.

Here is a look back at area residents who passed away this year as the Journal continues its look back at the year 2023.

<strong>MERLIN KARLOCK, 92</strong>

Aug. 16, 2023

One of the most influential businessmen, community leaders and philanthropists in Kankakee County, Karlock left an unmistakable impact and imprint on the Kankakee County community.

Karlock was the founder of Bourbonnais-based Municipal Trust & Savings Bank, a member of the board that would found Kankakee Community College and developer of the Bourbonnais country club and golf course, Bon Vivant.

"He could see the good in people and he believed in them," said Cathy Boicken, president of Municipal Bank. "Things changed over the years, and regulations have had a huge impact on tabletop deals, but to this day, there are times I think, 'Merlin would have done this,' and I go with it."

Born at home in 1931 during the Great Depression, Karlock's parents lived on a small farm in eastern Kankakee County.

At age 9, he started his first business, selling hay by the side of the road. He quickly sold the initial 50 bales his grandfather had given him and eventually Karlock was buying hay in bulk for resale.

He rose to great heights. In 1966, he was elected to the board that would found KCC. He became KCC's first chairman.

In 1969, he organized Eastern Illinois Savings Bank in Momence. He went on to open Municipal Bank in 1981 in Bourbonnais.

In 1976, Karlock made a run as a Democrat for the U.S. House of Representatives.

A year later, he set out to build a luxury golf development in an effort to bring families and businesses to the community. He purchased more than 1,000 acres to create Bon Vivant.

A dispute with the administration of the village of Bourbonnais lead to his 2008 decision to close the golf course and plow it under, returning it to farmland.

<strong>REV. WILLIAM COPELAND JR., 90</strong>

Sept. 11, 2023

During a nearly 30-year span, Rev. Copeland was without question the region's most prominent church leader, leading and then building a new location for Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, on Kankakee's north side along North Harrison Avenue.

"He gave the vision to what this community could be," said Jeff Jones, owner of Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee and longtime friend of Copeland. "He was a pioneer in this area."

Copeland had the unique ability to walk the line between political causes and his religious role, Jones said.

Copeland took up a number of social causes and injustices. He was on the forefront of any number of issues which impacted the community.

And through it all, he was the key figure behind the new Morning Star Baptist Church constructed between 1974 and 1975, in the heart of the neighborhood where so much of Morning Star's membership resided.

"His legacy with remain in the annals of Kankakee forever and a day," said Steve Hunter, a longtime Kankakee north side political representative. "Many doors of opportunity were opened by Rev. Copeland."

<strong>HUGH VAN VOORST, 88</strong>

July 5, 2023

A driving force behind KCC, a 34-year United Airlines pilot and the mayor for 40 years of tiny Union Hill in western Kankakee County, Van Voorst was a man in constant motion.

Van Voorst served a KCC board chairman from 1995-2014, in addition to his United Airlines career.

Outside of those roles, he served as director of aeronautics for the State of Illinois, under then-Gov. George Ryan. He was also the owner of Union Hill-based industrial products manufacturer Vanfab, which was started in 1980.

His heart was never far from his beloved Union Hill. He annually hosted a July 3 picnic and fireworks show for the entire community for more than 40 years.

"His impact on the college never stopped," said Michael Boyd, KCC president. "He understood the impact this community college could have, not only on our community, but people here as well. He knew this place had transformational power for people."

<strong>PAM BRIGHT, 54</strong>

Oct. 28, 2023

For the nearly 20 years spent with River Valley Special Recreational Association, Bright's career was led by her good-natured heart.

A sign was displayed in her office. It simply stated: "Be kind."

Starting as a human resource office manager before moving into the role of Special Olympics director, Bright's time with the Bradley-based RVSRA, which offers programming for individuals with special needs, eventually led to her taking the over as executive director.

Upon earning the executive director post, Bright was remembered by colleagues as wasting no time.

"When she first started as director, she jumped in full force right away," said Dorene Mohler, RVSRA program coordinator. "… She walked in with a smile on her face and said, 'How are you doing today?' … Even when going through her [illness], she was a thoughtful person who never thought of herself."

<strong>BUD MANAU, 84</strong>

Aug. 7, 2023

Manau spent the first 25 or so years of his work career as a Conrail railroad engineer.

His passion, however, was bring an entrepreneur. There were few business opportunities he would turn his back on without giving at least some thought to it.

Manau eventually started such local businesses as the restaurants, One-Sixty-Four North, in 2008 in downtown Kankakee. His first business location was the purchase of The Rainbow Inn, along North Fifth Ave., Kankakee, which was renamed The Red Eye Bar.

He went on to start and operate locations such as No Dogs, Brando's On the Waterfront, Westside Tavern, Harold's and The Bar Fly.

He also owned the first Sammy's Pizza location, along North Fifth Ave. The location was eventually taken over in 2001 by his son, Scott.

<strong>WILLIS JOHNSON, 86</strong>

Aug. 16, 2023

Watching a movie at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Kankakee would not be possible today if it were not for one man, Willis Johnson.

It was Johnson, who resurrected the property and transformed it in the late 1980s into what it is today.

"There were cobwebs," said Johnson's son, Chris, who now operates the several movie theater properties, including the Meadowview site in Kankakee, in addition to suburban locations under the name Classic Cinemas.

The business currently operates 16 movie theaters, featuring 137 screens.

<strong>JERRY JARVIS, 86</strong>

Jan. 31, 2023

Jarvis served as Manteno mayor for 16 years during a 32-year span, from 1969 through 2001.

Jarvis was first elected in 1969. He served a four-year term. He was then re-elected in 1985 and served until 1989. He was re-elected again in 1993 and served eight years until 2001.

Mayor Jarvis is often credited with helping put in place the infrastructure which allowed the village to grow from a community of 3,000 some 40 years ago to about 10,000 today.

"He was such a positive force in Manteno," said Mayor Tim Nugent. "Jerry always had Manteno at his heart, no question. He definitely set some of the directions the village has taken."

<strong>JACKIE ROBINSON, 69</strong>

Aug. 5, 2023

Jackie and her husband, Jerry, owned and operated the approximate 75-seat diner, Carlo's Restaurant, a west Kankakee mainstay, from February 1991 to July 2015.

The couple took the site over from Jack and Carmela Dornburg, Jackie's parents.

There was never any mistaking that Jackie was the face and the driving force behind the restaurant's success, even after her retirement. Jerry and Jackie sold the restaurant to their son, Jerrimy, who still operates the business.

A 1972 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Jackie waited tables. She worked in the kitchen. She was a greeter. Basically, all agreed, Jackie did whatever needed to be done to make her guests feel welcomed and cared for.

Jerrimy noted that, even after Jackie's retirement, she remained the face of the business.

"People were just drawn to her," said daughter, Jessica. "She wasn't happy if she wasn't around people."

<strong>WALTER 'BUD' HULTSCH, 78</strong>

Jan. 4, 2023

Hultsch's fingerprints, more accurately his vision, are all over the Kankakee County region.

For an extended period, Hultsch was the premier architect within Kankakee County.

Hultsch's designs are spread across the area. Some of them are the expansions of Kankakee High School, Steuben Elementary and Taft Elementary; the expansion at Manteno Middle School; the Kankakee-based Illinois National Guard complex; the redesigns of the Kankakee City Hall and the Donald E. Green Public Safety Center; and the Starved Rock State Park visitors' center.

"He was dedicated to the city and it was because this was the place where he lived," said David Tyson, former owner of the Kankakee-based Tyson Engineering. "He wasn't in it for the money. He wanted to make sure things were done right and for the betterment of the area."

<strong>JOSEPH KRIZAN, 82</strong>

Oct. 24, 2023

He was most often referred to as an "old-school cop." The description was a compliment.

A former Bradley police chief, Krizan served 30 years with the village department, his final two years as the department's chief. He retired from the village force on July 1, 1997.

Hired as a village police officer in 1967, he was promoted to sergeant in April 1974 and to lieutenant in September 1980. He became assistant chief in 1993 and then chief in 1995.

A lifelong village resident, Krizan was described by all as laid back and easy going. He was also noted as a man who was willing to stop whatever he was doing to lend an ear.

"Chief Krizan was a genuinely warm and wonderful individual — a gentle giant some would say," said Bradley Police Chief Don Barber.

<strong>ALAN MEYER, 89</strong>

Nov. 22, 2023

Meyer and his wife, Jane, were the owner-operators of one of Kankakee's most iconic restaurants — the Redwood Inn — for more 30 years.

Started in 1964 by Jane's father, William Thompson, the couple became part owners and in the early 1970s took over sole ownership and transformed it into one of the region's go-to dining locations.

However, Meyer was far from only being focused on the restaurant. He played a key role with numerous organizations, including the YMCA, United Way, the then-Kankakee Area Chamber of Commerce, Riverside Medical Center and the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, among many others.

Known far and wide for a buffet smorgasbord, filled with fried chicken, shrimp, baked ham, mashed potatoes and fresh-baked cookies, the site was a destination not only for locals, but travelers as well due to its proximity to Interstate 57.

Meyer sold the restaurant in 1998.

<strong>MIKE LAWRENCE, 67</strong>

June 4, 2023

A dedicated coach and teacher for 44 years, Lawrence's final stop in area schools was his tenure as the athletic director at Kankakee Trinity Academy, where he also served as the school's softball and boys basketball coach.

For his devotion to youth, Lawrence was named Daily Journal's Male Sports Citizen of the Year in January 2023.

Lawrence also served as president of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Youth Softball League and as a local youth and college umpire.

When honored with the Journal award, Lawrence said his involvement and passion with sports had little to do with his more than 1,300 victories earned in numerous sports.

It was about the kids.

"You get through it [illness], and I told my kids before I ever got sick, I'm not big on people remembering my name, I just want people to remember they had this old coach that cared for us," he said. "I don't want any kid to feel like they ever got ripped off."

In addition to Trinity, he served as athletic director at Grace Baptist in Kankakee.

<strong>BRIAN DUBOIS, 55</strong>

Feb. 13, 2023

A former Reed-Custer High School standout pitcher, DuBois possessed one of the greatest resumes of any prep baseball player in Illinois history.

The left-hander took that prep career skill to professional baseball where he eventually reached Major League Baseball as a member of the Detroit Tigers.

As a high school senior, DuBois was the anchor of the Reed-Custer team which won the 1985 Class A state baseball championship.

"Brian was one of a kind," said Jerry Cougill, who coached DuBois and the Comets to the 1985 title. "Immensely, immensely competitive. The most competitive person you would ever want to meet."

DuBois' high school statistics are mind-boggling: 626 strikeouts, second all-time in state history; 262 strikeouts in 1985, still the single season record in Illinois; 32 strikeouts in one game; and six career no-hitters.

<strong>JUDGE GREGORY HOUSEHOLTER, 78</strong>

Nov. 15, 2023

Householter served on the Kankakee County Circuit Court bench for 16 years. He retired in September 2006.

He was appointed an associate judge in 1992 and elected a circuit judge in 1996. He oversaw small claims, bankruptcy and family cases.

A 1967 graduate of Notre Dame University, he served in the U.S. Army between 1968-70. Following his military duty, he went to Valparaiso Law School where he earned his law degree.

<strong>STEPHEN ALVEY, 76</strong>

Oct. 31, 2023

A retired Bradley police officer and dispatcher, Alvey was a long-time volunteer security guard at Grace Christian Academy. He became something of a fixture at the Kankakee area school.

Alvey retired from the Bradley police force in 1996 after an on-duty injury and switched gears and became a dispatcher for the village for the next 12 years.

A 1965 graduate of Momence High School, Alvey served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966 to 1967.

In 1970, he was hired at Bradley. He became a sergeant in 1980.