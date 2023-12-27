Kankakee State Farm agent Mosely retiring over 31 years, holding open house

After over 31 years as a State Farm agent at 1760 W. Station St., Kankakee, Cheryl Mosely will be retiring at the end of the year.

To celebrate her retirement and to thank the community, she’ll be hosting an open house at the office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

She said it’s “been an honor” to represent State Farm in the area.

“Thank you for supporting me in both good and challenging times,” she said. “Thank you, my wonderful policyholders and friends.”

Mosely was part of the Lifestyles of Kankakee County’s Women in Business Class of 2020. For her magazine interview, go to <a href="https://online.fliphtml5.com/mbznz/crnf/#p=1" target="_blank">daily-journal.com/lifestyles</a>.

Reflecting on her more than three decades in her role, she had many people to thank, including her first office manager JoAnne Albrecht, 18-year coworker Lynn-Tate Harwell, and Sherri Dimmick, Janet Muehler, Dawn Dionne, Dee Allen and Gerry Yockman. She also thanked her sales leader Tammara Broad “for her support and guidance.”

Last, but not least, she thanked her husband, Russell G. Bailey, “for all your support and our family.” The couple plans to travel in retirement.

Mosely, 73, hails from Newark, New Jersey. She earned her undergraduate degree at King University in New Jersey and two master’s degrees from Illinois State University. She taught at ISU for 20 years.

Bloomington-Normal, where ISU is located, is a State Farm hub. When Mosely was one day assisting at the Special Olympics, she was approached by a State Farm manager about working for the company. She got on board and became an agent in 1992.

Mosely is a past president of the Kankakee Rotary Club, past president of the Salvation Army, past vice president of Kankakee County Renewed Opportunity and a board member of UpliftedCare. During her time as a State Farm agent, Mosely was the co-chair of the 2005 ATS convention in Chicago.

“With one last time I want to say thank you to the Kankakee Community,” she said.