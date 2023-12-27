City takes steps regarding migrants, mayor issues executive order

KANKAKEE — In an attempt to block busloads of migrants from being illegally transported to Kankakee, Mayor Chris Curtis has issued an executive order and outlined a series of fines and punishments for those who do.

On Sunday, which was Christmas Eve, Curtis issued a proclamation and the order — which related to the early Dec. 21 incident in which 30-40 migrants were dropped off on Kankakee’s south side from a bus which originated in El Paso, Texas, — in an attempt to halt buses from bringing migrants to Kankakee.

In the executive order, the first one Curtis has issued since becoming mayor in May 2021, it stated “unscheduled intercity buses,” its driver and its owner, would face harsh fines and arrest.

Kankakee is not a sanctuary city, meaning it follows the laws relating to the enforcement of immigration law. The only Illinois city to declare itself as a sanctuary city is Chicago.

Chicago has received tens of thousands of migrants in the past several months. In past weeks, Chicago has put further rules into place as to when and where buses transporting immigrants can unload the buses.

An attached document to the executive order further stated:

• Bus companies must make application for an approval to arrive and load/unload passengers in the city at least five days prior to the scheduled arrival.

• Each application shall include the proposed passenger list and the operator is required to perform background checks on each passenger older than age 18. Copies of the paperwork must be then provided to the police chief.

• Applications for unscheduled intercity buses will be reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis. No more than one application, regardless of operator, shall be approved by the police chief for a given date, time and location.

• Any unscheduled passenger drop offs shall result in a $750 fine per passenger to the bus operator.

• Operators of unscheduled intercity buses must carry a physical or electronic copy of an approved application and present it for inspection at the approved drop off location.

• Any unscheduled bus used in violation of the executive order shall be subject to immediate seizure and impoundment. The owner of record shall also be subject to a $5,000 administrative penalty.