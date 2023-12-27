Area residents organizing event for two-year anniversary of Bradley police shooting

While Christmas lights and decorations continue to adorn homes and businesses, a main vessel of Bradley will be lit up Saturday for a different reason.

At 9 p.m., the community is invited to gather down Broadway Street to honor the memory of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and to show support for Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the shooting at the Comfort Inn property that took the life of Rittmanic and critically wounded Bailey.

Organized by area residents Patrick and Kim Sweetie, the event invites people to bring flags, banners and to wear blue while the group shows support outside of the Bradley Police Department at 147 S. Michigan Ave.

Using lights, the group will light up the area in a show of support.

“It’s a sad day in our community, so lets gather together and show our support of our men and women in law enforcement and remember Marlene and [honor] Tyler,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post.

For the one-year anniversary, family and friends of Rittmanic and community supporters of Rittmanic and Bailey gathered at the Comfort Inn for a candlelight vigil.

For more information, email Sweetie at <a href="mailto:firengineracer75@yahoo.com" target="_blank">firengineracer75@yahoo.com</a>.