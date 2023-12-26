Merchant Street MusicFest to present wintersong

KANKAKEE — Music lovers might agree that the worst part about Merchant Street MusicFest is that it only comes once a year.

Organizers of the annual downtown Kankakee music festival would also agree with the sentiment, and have implemented a halfway-point — or musical interlude — event that is set for Jan. 13 at the Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

wintersong is a day-long music event that will feature different acts through the Majestic building, including in the main theater, The Lush Vine and Flanagan’s Pub.

The following acts are scheduled to perform:

• LowDown Brass Band

• The Cold Stares

• OTNES

• Nathan Graham

• DeeOhGee

• Lupe Carroll

• The Simsons

• John Till

• Vaudevileins

More acts are set to be announced as the event gets closer. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 the day of the show. For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetmusicfest.com" target="_blank">merchantstreetmusicfest.com</a>.