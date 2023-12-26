Kankakee County Museum hosting "It's A Wonderful Life" screening at the Majestic

An announcement of continued holiday fun came to the community through Kankakee County Museum’s Elf on the Shelf, Elly.

Elly was found sitting in one of the museum’s Gallery of Trees next to several ornaments from the iconic Christmas film, “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Though Christmas is over, the fun continues as the museum will host a screening of the classic film at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Majestic Theater, at 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

The event is free and movie goers are encouraged to bring own chairs, blankets and/or pillows for comfort. Concessions will be available (popcorn, soda, water and candy) for a small donation.

The movie screening prefaces the Dancing Through the Decades New Year’s Eve gala the museum is hosting that same night at the Majestic. The all-decades-themed event serves as a fundraiser for the Kankakee County Historical Society.

Prior to the NYE events, there will be three more chances to visit the museum’s 45th annual Gallery of Trees at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.