Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena hosts Icee's Santa Express

Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena in Kankakee transformed into a beloved holiday classic as the venue held a “Polar Express”-themed event on Dec. 10. The event, titled Icee’s Santa Express, included ice skating, a hot cocoa bar, crafts, and pictures and skating with Santa and the arena’s penguin mascot, Icee.

Coming up next at the arena will be a New Year’s Eve skate from 1-3 p.m. Sunday where participants can enjoy a New Year’s Eve celebration in the daytime and on ice. The arena will be playing the top hits of 2023 and there will be cosmic lights.

Party hats and refreshments will be available. The cost is $8 per adult; for kids under 12 the cost is $6 and skate rental and skate walker is $5 each. Go to <a href="https://www.icevalleycentre.com" target="_blank">icevalleycentre.com</a> for more information. Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena is at 1601 River Road, Kankakee.

On Jan. 6 will be the return of Winter Fest. For more information, see <strong>B4</strong>.