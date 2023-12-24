Kankakee Mayor Curtis releases statement regarding migrant arrival (print only)

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — After the arrival of 30 to 40 Venezuelan migrants to the southern portion of Kankakee on the morning of Dec. 21, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis released a statement via social media the next night.

“Our City, State, and Country has been founded on the immigration of many from other countries over time, however the current system is broken. There is a process to come to our Country and the rules and laws must be followed,” the statement read.

“We understand that families have immigrated to our community for many years, but at pace that is manageable. We do not have the housing, resources, or financial means available to handle bus loads into our community, especially with no announcement or warning.

“Additionally, to place a human life abandoned in a community with no money, clothing, resources and direction is unacceptable. In the end, we have a duty to protect all of our residents and visitors in our City.

“However, we also have a duty and took an oath as elected officials to help and protect our residents first and that is what we will do.”

Curtis ended his statement sharing that a short-term plan has been coordinated with the Kankakee County Emergency Management Agency and local law enforcement agencies.

“Migrants will be transported to a safe and warm environment until the individuals can be safely transported to a facility located in Chicago that can provide the proper resources provided by the State of Illinois and the City of Chicago.”

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, released a statement after having met with other area officials Dec. 22.

“This issue, which remains unaddressed at the federal level, has reached our local communities,” he said. “Federal resources are needed so local officials are able to assist migrants in arriving at their destinations.”

For Joyce’s full statement, go to <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com" target="_blank">daily-journal.com</a>.

<strong>DEC. 21 ARRIVAL</strong>

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey reported the number of migrants arriving by bus to be in the range of 30 to 40.

A bus drove the migrants in from El Paso, Texas, and reportedly told passengers at their drop-off point they were in Chicago. The city of Chicago will not accept bus drop-offs if they aren’t first notified by the driver and/or bus company.

Downey said the drop off happened at about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 21. Some were able to give friends or family members a heads up of their arrival, and there were several cars on site to pick people up and transport them to Chicago.

Curtis was made aware of the situation later in the morning. He told the Journal that this situation does not shock him.

“This has been on my mind for the last six months. I felt this would happen at some point,” he said. “Kankakee is a big dot on the map.”

Though none of the migrants were English-speaking, there was at least one interpreter on site to help with communication between the migrants and police officers.

City police were on the scene and assisted by state police and the sheriff’s department.

“This affects everyone,” Downey said, noting there is a good likelihood that more arrivals to the area are forthcoming.

After the drop off, those who were not picked up by friends or family were seen walking northbound around I-57. Downey said he believes all have left the area.