Authorities identify pedestrian struck, killed in Kankakee

KANKAKEE— Kankakee police identified 63-year-old Eddie L. Moore as the victim in the fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident Dec. 17.

Moore resided in Kankakee but was originally from Monroe, La., Kankakee Deputy Police Chief Donnell Auston said.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing, he said.

Moore was walking along North Entrance Avenue in Kankakee in the early evening hours when he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

Kankakee officers arrived at the scene at 5:15 p.m. in the 600 block of North Entrance. Sunset was 4:24 p.m. (CST) on Dec. 17.

Upon arriving at the scene, police began administering CPR on Moore. The CPR continued until an ambulance arrived. Moore later died at a Kankakee hospital as a result of his injuries.

The vehicle’s driver had stayed at the accident location. Police reported the driver fully cooperated with the accident investigation.