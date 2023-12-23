KLASEY: Ringing in the season

A familiar icon of the Christmas season — the Salvation Army’s bright red kettle with its attending bellringer — made its debut in Kankakee a century ago, in mid-December 1923.

“The Salvation Army will be placing a kettle on the street corner this week for those wishing to give anything to the Army’s Christmas work,” reported the Kankakee Daily Republican in its Dec. 14, 1923, issue. “The Army kettle will be placed on the corner of Schuyler avenue and Court street, to receive any voluntary donation and a Salvationist with a bell will have charge.”

The Christmas season of 1923 in Kankakee came in a prosperous time, midway between the privations of World War I and the disastrous Great Depression of the 1930s. People had jobs and money to spend.

They were wiring their homes for electricity (replacing candles and kerosene lamps for lighting), and buying automobiles, household appliances and entertainment products (radios and phonographs). They were thronging the streets of downtown Kankakee, which offered a dazzling selection of goods in large department stores and dozens of specialty shops, along with theaters and restaurants.

<strong>SANTA CLAUS</strong>

Interestingly, Santa Claus — the red-suited, white-bearded “jolly old elf”— was much less prominent in 1923 than he would become in later decades. There was no downtown Christmas parade and no specially-built and decorated house where Santa would listen to children’s Christmas wishes.

Many newspaper advertisements from local businesses, of course, featured drawings of Santa, but he apparently made few “in person” appearances at downtown stores. One exception was Gelino Bros. department store on the southeast corner of Court Street and Schuyler Avenue:

“Santa Claus is coming,” they advertised in the Nov. 30 issue of the Daily Republican. “He will be at our store Saturday, December 1st to open our big holiday sale. He will hold a grand reception to the children and will distribute boxes of candy to those who come accompanied by a parent between the hours of 1:30 and 5:00 in the afternoon and 7:00 and 9:00 in the evening.”

Gelino Bros. was one of four department stores in downtown Kankakee. One-half block to the south of that business was the Boston Store, while the Chicago Store (later Aldens) was on the southeast corner of Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street. The fourth of the department stores, on East Avenue midway between Court Street and Merchant Street, was the Fair Store (later Carson, Pirie Scott & Co).

Kankakee’s oldest retail business, the EP System, was located just north of Station Street on East Avenue. That store, which specialized in “Clothing, Furnishings & Shoes” for men and boys, had been established in the mid-1850s as Minchrod and Eppstein. It survived until the 1990s.

On Monday, Dec. 17, the Daily Republican published a report noting, “Christmas shoppers are availing themselves of the many handsome and clever articles that are offered by the merchants in the down town districts, as hundreds were out shopping Saturday which was the biggest day, so far. Business was brisk today and all of the salespeople in the various shops were busy supplying the wants of their customers …. Many visitors from out of town are making this place their shopping center this Christmas.”

A number of local organizations focused on making sure no children would be forgotten at Christmas. One of the most ambitious was the Kankakee Kiwanis Club, which spent months gathering and refurbishing toys that had been outgrown or discarded. “Wagons, doll carriages … games, books, skooters, and other varieties of playthings were collected by members of the club,” noted the Daily Republican on Dec. 24. The toys would be given to an estimated 125 children on Christmas morning.

<strong>KIDS’ WISHES</strong>

Also appearing in the Christmas Eve edition of the newspaper was a report on the annual community tree-lighting event.

“Promptly at 7 o’clock this evening the Christmas tree, erected in front of the Fire Station on Entrance Avenue … by the West Side Progressive Association will be lighted and thousands of youngsters and their parents will be on hand to enjoy the occasion …. Every child in the city is most cordially invited to be present [to receive candy and other gifts].”

The article noted that parents of children who are sick and unable to be present could provide address information so that the organization could see that “each and everyone gets a present of some sort.” Also a part of the Christmas Eve program was the delivery of “well-filled baskets” of food items to 50 needy families by the local Salvation Army post.

A popular feature in the Daily Republican in the weeks leading up to Christmas was “Dear Santa,” a column of letters written by local children expressing their holiday gift wishes.

An example was one from June Longtin of Bourbonnais: “Please bring me doll buggy and a writing desk. I have one little sister and one little brother. My little sister wants a mamma doll and my little eight year old brother wants you to bring him a cornet. We will leave the door unlocked for you to come in.”

One letter in the newspaper’s Dec. 15 issue captured the true spirit of Christmas. Signed only “A Friend,” the letter reminded Santa, “When you come to Kankakee, don’t forget to stop at little Leona Palenske’s house. For one thing, she asks you to tell God to give her strength in her little legs so she can soon walk like other little girls and of course a few other little things to make her feel happy. Her address is 552 West Water Street.”

While the Gelino Department Store is long gone, two reminders of the popular business remain a familiar sight in downtown Kankakee. What are they, and where are they located?

Answer: “Seemore” and “Readmore,” the Kankakee Public Library lions. The cast-iron lion statues were moved to the library (then located at Indiana Avenue and Station Street) after the Gelino store closed in 1929. In 2004, the lions and the library relocated to the Executive Centre building at Court Street and Schuyler Avenue, where Gelino’s once stood.