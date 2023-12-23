Dads band together on carol recording for young cancer patient

When Grace Christian Academy’s retired athletic director Jeff Cross learned that a family involved with the school was hit with the unthinkable, he asked himself in what creative way could he help?

Reaching out to a pool of fellow fathers (the first three or four of which said no), Cross, of Aroma Park, was able to get eight dads together to record “A Below Average Christmas,” a collection of six Christmas carols.

The recordings, featuring vocals from seven of the eight dads, were only available by donation.

The funds raised were presented Friday to the Gott family, whose 4-year-old daughter, Eloise, is receiving treatments for leukemia.

The fundraiser, which lasted only two weeks, allowed the group to present $2,550 to the Gotts.

<strong>A BELOW AVERAGE CHRISTMAS</strong>

After GCA hosted a basketball fundraiser for the Gotts, Cross asked himself how he could raise money and awareness while giving donors something tangible in return.

Drawing on inspiration from Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce, elder brother of NFL star, Travis (who is dating superstar singer Taylor Swift) and his album “A Philly Special Christmas” — which raised money for a non-profit agency that specializes in delivering behavioral health services to Philadelphia’s children and their families — Cross thought a Christmas album would be just the ticket.

At the eleventh hour, Cross was able to draw a group of fathers together to record. Participating were Dustin Hubert, Robert Wieringa, Clarence Riesebeck, Desmond Handson, Niko Ponce and Kevin St. John (all on vocals) and Chad Ozee, who oversaw the recording and mixing.

The group gathered on Dec. 10 at Journey Church — where Ozee is pastor — along with their wives and children and enjoyed a potluck meal while singing Christmas songs Deck the Halls, Feliz Navidad, Frosty the Snowman, Here Comes Santa Claus, Jingle Bells and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

After a few takes of each song, Ozee then worked his magic, mixing everything together. The album became available on Dec. 14.

Cross used social media to alert people to the endeavor, cleverly posting fun videos of bloopers and outtakes.

“All of a sudden people want to be part of it … and help a family,” he said.

Though most of the participants [with the exception of St. John] were not trained singers, Cross said the project was bigger than musical perfection.

“So many times we are afraid of what people will think of us, when, if we just go out and do it and disregard what people might think of us, and we have an opportunity to change someone’s lives — these guys did that. They put their nerves aside, their fears aside and now we’re at [$2,550] to help a girl who’s probably hoping for the best Christmas of her life because of the tough year ahead.”

<strong>MEET THE BAND</strong>

St. John, of Brookfield, agrees with Cross’s sentiments.

“I encourage everyone to make yourself vulnerable during the holiday season and do something out of the ordinary to help others in need,” he said, describing the project as “a unique idea that I felt went beyond simply asking for donations.”

Riesebeck, who is Cross’s stepfather, said this was certainly a venture out of his comfort zone, but it was worth it in order to help Eloise and her family.

“It feels good to a part of a group so willing to give their time to a needy family,” said the Manteno resident.

On the subject of Eloise, Hubert, of St. Anne, described her as “a bright vibrant little girl who always has a smile when I see her at the school.”

He said he would do the recordings again “in a heartbeat” and even quipped that maybe they should reunite next year.

For Robert Wieringa, of Martinton, whose wife and daughter teach at Eloise’s school, the endeavor was “truly a blessing.”

“I am glad I didn’t chicken out,” he said. “I hope that I can help again make a difference in someone’s life.”

Wieringa added that, after hearing the songs, “it [made] me smile inside and out.”

Handson, of Bourbonnais, described recording as “a festive experience” and that “I was amazed with how [the songs] turned out.”

When Cross reflects on the success of his idea — and the fact that it worked out despite people initially telling him “you can’t do this” — he’d certainly do it all over again.

“If this 4-year-old girl can suffer through the treatments of leukemia, then us seven dads can make fools of ourselves behind the microphone.”

<strong>FAMILY RESPONSE</strong>

The Gott family, of Kankakee, was unaware of the musical project until five of the seven children who attend GCA came home from school saying they heard on ShineFM that a Christmas carol fundraiser was taking place for a 4-year-old with leukemia who has six siblings.

Mom (Joy) and Dad (Brady) were surprised, as they only moved to the area over the summer and haven’t had much time to get to know people.

“It’s overwhelming and we didn’t imagine when we moved to Kankakee that we would have so much unprovoked kindness and generosity,” Brady said.

He said that while the family hasn’t asked for any help, the response they’ve gotten to Eloise’s story is “amazing.”

For more information on Eloise’s journey, check out Gott Strong on Facebook.